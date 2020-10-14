Punchestown report: The Storyteller bounces back in style

Keith Donoghue made it five wins from six rides on The Storyteller as Gordon Elliott’s charge justified 2/1 favouritism in the Grade 3 Irish Daily Star Salutes Our Frontline Heroes Chase in Punchestown today.

The race-fit nine-year-old provided both Elliott and Donoghue with the highlight of a double initiated by Eskylane in the opener.

Beaten in a recent Grade 2 in Gowran Park, The Storyteller came form off the pace to beat Tout Est Permis by seven and a half lengths, with Elliott’s Shattered Love in third.

“He was fit and getting all the allowances,” declared Elliott.

“The Pertemps form held up well with the second horse. Keith gets on great with him and was very good on him again. He’s a Grade 1 winner and I wish I had a few more like him.

“We’ll probably mix it with him for the season, hurdles and fences. But I’d say he’ll definitely go to the north next (for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase).”

Fifth to Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper at the Festival, the Elliott-trained Eskylane (Keith Donoghue) made a successful start to his hurdling career when making virtually all the running to justify 8/11 favouritism in the Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty Maiden Hurdle, first leg of the Cullentra double.

The Flemensfirth gelding held off Gabynko by a half-length and trainer Elliott acknowledged: “Keith said he’s still raw and was idling and bit and took a good blow, so he should improve plenty from today.

“It’s a case of job done. He probably wants two and a half miles and he’ll head for the Monksfield in Navan now.”

Dylan Robinson rode his second graded winner when giving four-year-old filly Zarkareva a supremely confident ride to take the Grade 3 Idealgraphix.ie Branding Irish Racecourses Novice Chase.

In the colours of Robcour, Henry de Bromhead’s charge came from last to first and picked-up well on the run-in to sweep past front-running Polished Steel (from which the winner was receiving a hefty 23lb.) to score by two and a quarter lengths.

“She travelled away nicely,” stated Robinson.

“She jumped herself into the race and I kept taking her back. But she was tanking going to the last, winged it and quickened away.

“She did it very nicely. I was very impressed by her.”

Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan continued their winning ways when the versatile Red Gerry landed the K Club Handicap Hurdle in good style from Humm Baby.

“He stays two miles well on the Flat, so two and a half over hurdles suits him,” said Meade.

They went a good strong pace and the race worked out well for him. He’ll compete in the good two and a half mile handicap hurdles, but not in winter heavy ground.

“His next run will probably be on the Flat, in the Naas November (on November 7).”

Only eighth and hard-driven turning for home, the J P McManus-owned Wait Here responded to Simon Torrens’ urgings and came with a withering late charge to foil Breezy Bell by a length and a quarter in the Stanley Asphalt Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old was registering his third success over hurdles and his first since December 2017. He was continuing the rich vein of form being enjoyed by Austin Leahy’s string, mainly on the Flat.

Barry O’Neill gave Conor O’Dwyer’s mare Sunrise Lady an enterprising front-running ride to land the Ingoldsby (Amateur) Handicap Chase while Gordon Elliott was out of luck with market-leaders Mars Harper and Gordon’s Jet, third and fourth respectively in the bumper, behind the Tom Taaffe-trained newcomer Any Given Sunday, a spare ride for Aine O’Connor.