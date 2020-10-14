Punchestown Tips: Eskylane can make  winning start to season

A Wave Of The Sea can follow up his beginners’ chase success in the Grade 3 Novice Chase
Eskylane sets the standard in the opener at Punchestown. Picture:  Healy Racing.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 09:00
Tommy Lyons

The Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty Maiden Hurdle which opens this afternoon’s card in Punchestown is a hot-looking contest, but Eskylane sets the standard and can make a winning start to the season.

A point to point winner, Gordon Elliott’s runner finished in front of subsequent Champion Bumper runner-up Appreciate It when just touched off by Assemble on his track debut. He then won his bumper next time and ran a huge race to finish fifth to Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper.

That marks him out as a high-class prospect for the season ahead and he can take this at the expense of Buddy Rich and Barbary Master.

A Wave Of The Sea can follow up his beginners’ chase success when he contests the Grade 3 Idealgraphix.ie Branding Irish Racecourses Novice Chase.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and, after a promising first effort at Killarney, won his beginners’ at Kilbeggan with little fuss. He remains open to plenty in this sphere and, as a four-year-old, he receives weight from all his rivals bar one.

And that one, Zarkareva, may prove the biggest danger. The four-year-old filly was impressive on her second start over fences, at Sligo. While it is difficult to say just what she may have achieved that day – the runner-up has since won readily over fences but jumped terribly at Sligo – Zarkareva is very much unexposed in this sphere and thus not to be taken lightly.

The Grade 3 Irish Daily Star Salutes Our Frontline Heroes Chase looks wide open but a chance is taken on Shattered Love, who receives plenty of weight from all her rivals. One of four for Gordon Elliott in the eight-runner race, she is the mount of Mark Walsh, who was on top for her only win of last season.

She has a good record fresh and can make the most of the weight she receives from stablemates The Storyteller and Alpha Des Obeaux.

PUNCHESTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:15 Eskylane (nap) 

1:45 Old Town Road 

2:15 Red Gerry 

2:50 A Wave Of The Sea (nb) 

3:25 Shattered Love 

4:00 Sunrise Lady 

4:35 Mars Harper 

Next Best 

1:15 Buddy Rich 

1:45 Wait Here 

2:15 Rebel Waltz 

2:50 Zarkareva 

3:25 The Storyteller 

4:00 Bishops Quarter 

4:35 Gordon’s Jet

