Cork and Punchestown tips: Sir Lucan can get punters off to a flyer

Sir Lucan should get punters off to a winning start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction for Aidan O’Brien and Colin Keane in Cork this afternoon.

The Camelot colt finished last of five on debut, in a maiden won by Bubbles On Ice, but the form received numerous boosts, not least from the winner, who subsequently finished a fine fourth in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Off a decent break he returned in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes and ran a huge race to finish fourth behind stablemate High Definition. On that occasion, he finished strongly and was within half a length of the 102-rated Snapraeterea.

There is certainly much more to come from the full brother to Sir Dragonet and on conditions that are likely to bring out the best in him he should prove too good for these rivals. Kailash can give him most to think about.

Dundory can take the Cork Handicap for Tony Martin and Dylan Browne McMonagle. The four-year-old made his seasonal debut early last month at Gowran and ran a fine race to finish sixth, beaten just six lengths, behind Gee Rex. As it was his first run since November of last year, he is entitled to be considerably more forward for this race and will be aided by his rider’s valuable 7lb claim. Conditions should also be in his favour, and he can get off the mark for his career.

Dreal Deal is bound to be a very short price for the finale, the second division of the Dromohane Handicap. Ronan McNally’s horse landed quite a gamble in a handicap hurdle last month at Navan, and had little trouble following up on his return to the Flat just three days ago in Limerick.

He turns out under a mandatory 6lb penalty and a mark of 51 surely still underestimates him considerably. If Saturday’s exertions have not taken too much out of him, he should have no trouble completing his treble.

There is a cracking beginners’ chase to start the programme in Punchestown and Champion Hurdle third Darver Star can make a winning start over fences. He was rapidly progressive last year and, while it is not certain that he will be as effective over fences, he has a touch of class which can carry him through. Conflated, Exit Poll and Le Musigny will ensure he does not have it all his own way.

CORK

Tommy Lyons

1:55 Sir Lucan (nap)

2:30 Starting Monday

3:05 Raffaello

3:40 Eye Of The Dragon

4:15 Zero Turn

4:50 Dundory (nb)

5:20 High Lake

5:50 Dreal Deal

Next Best

1:55 Kailash

2:30 Kristall Eye

3:05 Starlight Red

3:40 Sagittarius Rising

4:15 Starlight Dream

4:50 Satin And Silk

5:20 Martha’s Vineyard

5:50 Poster Child

PUNCHESTOWN

Tommy Lyons

1:40 Darver Star

2:15 Deadheat

2:50 Quilixios

3:25 Kilfenora

4:00 Wide Receiver

4:35 Casamari Abbey

5:05 Zuma Rock

Next Best

1:40 Conflated

2:15 Chavi Artist

2:50 Scholastic

3:25 Sixshooter

4:00 Baptism Of Fire

4:35 Fighting Fit

5:05 Royal Kahala