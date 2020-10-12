Wonder mare Enable retires

Enable ridden by Frankie Dettori on their way to winning The Unibet September Stakes at Kempton Park Racecourse. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday October 12, 2020. Dual Prix de lArc de Triomphe winner Enable has been retired from racing, Juddmonte has announced. See PA story RACING Enable. Photo credit should read Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 10:01

Connections of superstar mare Enable have confirmed her retirement with immediate effect.

John Gosden's dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine finished sixth when chasing a record third victory in Europe's premier middle-distance contest eight days ago.

A potential swansong on Champions Day at Ascot this weekend was subsequently mooted, but a statement released by owner-breeder Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte operation on Monday morning confirmed she has run her final race.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte, said: "After consulting her trainer John Gosden and his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe, Prince Khalid has decided that Enable will be retired from racing and will now join the Juddmonte broodmare band to be covered by Kingman in 2021".

More to follow

