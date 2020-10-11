Sales reject Aforementioned takes dramatic Munster National

Aforementioned returned to Gordon Elliott after being unsold at last month’s horses-in-training sales and what a stroke of luck that has proven to be for connections of the seven-year-old.

A couple of weeks after his unsuccessful spin around the ring, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned horse won a rated novice chase at Clonmel, but it got even better today at Limerick when he took the featured JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National in Limerick.

Hampered at the first fence, where his rider, Gavin Brouder, was left with both legs on one side of the horse, he recovered quickly and, as the race unfolded, made steady progress through the field. Brouder got a great tune out of him and his mount stayed on stoutly to win by two and a half lengths, from Portmore Lough, with Westerner Point in third.

“That’s definitely a career highlight and I grew up dreaming of these big days as a jockey,” said Brouder. “I had a very bad concussion from a fall at the Galway Festival and I was lucky to just get away with that. Today’s race panned out beautifully - it happened easily for him.”

Davy Russell, who suffered that heavy fall from Doctor Duffy at the first fence, was taken away by ambulance with a suspected shoulder injury, and it was that sort of day as Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy got no further than the first race, after which both were stood down following their respective falls.

On the undercard, Sean Flanagan excelled with a fine treble, two of which were spare rides. There was late drama in the first of them, the listed Bluegrass Horse Feed Novice Hurdle, as favourite Commandingpresence met the last flight long and crashed out of the race just as he had put his nose in front. That left Fairyhill Run back in front but, just as he had done on debut, 40-1 chance Formal Order finished strongly to land the spoils for Flanagan and trainer Matthew Smith.

Flanagan followed up aboard Cask Mate, who made light of a 1020-day absence in the Patrickswell Maiden Hurdle. Noel Meade’s runner was ending a sequence of four consecutive runner-up finishes with this facile success.

Flanagan deputised for Blackmore aboard Visioman in the Limerick Rated Chase and he judged the ride perfectly to win aboard Henry De Bromhead’s horse. Djingle set out to make all the running but the winner ran him down at the last and stayed on best to land the spoils.

Trainer John Ryan, who went close in the opener, gained a small degree of compensation when Kitty Galore made all the running to take the Irish Racing Wall Calendar 2021 Mares’ Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Sean O’Keeffe.

My Sister Sarah was a 2-5 chance to land the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares’ Hurdle and had little trouble justifying those odds. It was a stroll for her and jockey Paul Townend as they led home a Willie Mullins one-two, Shanning completing the forecast.

Ballinaboola Steel, winner of a three-mile handicap hurdle at the Listowel festival, followed up off a 6lb higher mark in the David Fitzgerald Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

Home By The Lee made a winning chase debut in the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. JJ Slevin’s mount stayed on best to deny Ministerforsport, with favourite Run Wild Fred in third. The five-year-old, owned by Sean O’Driscoll, has now won two bumpers, a hurdle and a chase from just seven starts. “It was a good, tough performance and he’s done quite well for his first day over fences,” said Slevin.

“He’s a young, hardy horse. I felt he went to sleep on me jumping the third last and thought we were in trouble, but once I got stuck into him, he took off. He galloped out to the line well. He could be a nice stayer going forward.”