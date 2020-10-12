Kilbeggan Tips: Royal Thief can make  winning start over fences

The roadshow rolls on to Kilbeggan this afternoon and Royal Thief can make a winning start over fences in the Wineport Lodge Beginners’ Chase. Henry De Bromhead’s horse didn’t cut much ice in bumpers but won a maiden hurdle on his first start, and later added a novice event to that victory.

Over hurdles, his jumping was not that fluent in the early days, but he improved in that department with experience. He likes to race handy, stays strongly and today’s trip should be exactly what he needs. He found his limit at around the 130 mark but has the potential to be better than that over fences.

The other Gigginstown House Stud-owner runner, Battle Of Midway, looks the most obvious danger. Built for this discipline, he won a bumper and two of his five outings over hurdles. His point to point form was nothing to write home about but he was a competent hurdler and should be able to make his mark over fences this season.

The most interesting runner on the card is Henry De Bromhead’s Brave Way, who will likely be a short price to make a winning track debut in the Irish Farmers Journal Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

After winning her point to point at Knockinroe, she was sent to the sales at Cheltenham in November of last year and was purchased for £160,000 stg to run in the colours of Kenny Alexander. This looks a modest event in which to begin her hurdling career and she won’t have to live up to her price tag to collect today.

Myladyrose can gain a first carer success in the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Handicap Hurdle. Last time out Ann Mooney’s mare met a tartar when runner-up to the gambled-on Dreal Deal but will find nothing of that calibre in this race. She comes here in great form, has a low weight to carry, and can gain overdue reward.

KILBEGGAN

Tommy Lyons

2:15 Broomfields Jeremy

2:45 Brave Way

3:15 Laughing Trix

3:45 Myladyrose (nb)

4:15 Ego Des Mottes

4:50 Nobody Home

5:20 Royal Thief (nap)

5:50 Dark Spark

Next Best

2:15 Blackjack Boy

2:45 Chamagne Diva

3:15 Rudy Catrail

3:45 October Revolution

4:15 Enjoy D’allen

4:50 Kilkishen

5:20 Battle Of Midway

5:50 Dads Love