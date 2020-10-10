Weekend tips: Dance Jupiter to appreciate softer ground at Limerick

It’s Munster National weekend in Limerick but today’s fare is Flat racing and Dance Jupiter gets the nap to take the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Munster Mile Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s horse was a touch unlucky on both outings this season to date but with those runs under his belt and the return to softer ground a help, he can get off the mark for Joseph O’Brien.

At Fairyhouse, Queens Brook brings a touch of class to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle and can give trainer Gordon Elliott a fourth win in the last five runnings of the race.

Two of Elliott’s three previous winners were mares, including ill-fated Cheltenham Bumper winner Fayonagh, and while Queen’s Brook did not with the Champion Bumper, she finished a fine third behind Ferny Hollow.

That level of form makes her the standout performer in today’s race and should have little trouble converting this opportunity. That said, Henry De Bromhead has two newcomers in the race, Decimation and Gua Du Large, and what the market makes of them should be noted.

Tomorrow’s card at Curragh could be an important one in the career of Colin Keane. Not only has he numerous great chances to help him in the challenge for the jockeys’ championship, but he is also riding some likely types for Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore and who knows where that might lead in coming seasons?

He can start off with a winner aboard O’Brien’s Khartoum in the Curragh Where Champions Are Made Maiden. A close third to Deputy Sandy on debut, if he makes the step forward from first to second runs which we have become accustomed to with Ballydoyle runners, he will take a great deal of beating.

Keane takes the mount on Ballydoyle representative Preamble in the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes and can give O’Brien a fifth win in the last eight runnings of the race. After a pleasing debut, he ran out a comfortable winner of his maiden at the second time of asking and looks a natural for this step up in class. He can take this at the expense of Aunty Bridy.

Keane has to ride for Ger Lyons in the listed Staffordstown Stud Stakes and may miss out on a winner here as O’Brien’s High Heels should take some beating. The selection took three goes to get off the mark but did so in some style at Cork. A strong sort, she has great potential and can follow up at the expense of April Showers and Ahandfulofsummers.

At Limerick tomorrow, the focus switches to National Hunt racing and the feature is the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National. It has an open look to it, but it can stay local as trainer Charles Byrnes has leading claims with Doctor Duffy.

Last time out, in the Kerry National, the seven-year-old made a bad mistake at the first and was careful over the next few but stayed on well to finish third behind Cabaret Queen. Around this track and these less-demanding fences, he should be able to settle into a rhythm early and should take beating. Westerner Point and Mortal make appeal in the each-way market.

FAIRYHOUSE (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:35 Jeremys Flame

2:05 Court Maid (nb)

2:40 Hesamanofhisword

3:15 Queens Brook

3:50 Gracefull Grace

4:25 Withallduerespect

5:00 Jiving Jerry

5:35 Calagogo

Next Best

1:35 Surin

2:05 Rapid Response

2:40 Lord Lariat

3:15 Gua Du Large

3:50 Ricky Langford

4:25 The Dreams Alive

5:00 Oromo

5:35 Mind Your Money

LIMERICK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:50 Departmentalize

1:20 Alex D

1:50 Breaking Story

2:24 Indiana Grey

2:59 Is That Love

3:30 Dance Jupiter (nap)

4:05 Dreal Deal

4:40 Annie Pender

Next Best

12:50 Roundel

1:20 The Piano Player

1:50 Prince Of Naples

2:24 Count Of Carabass

2:59 Rotokura

3:30 Flaming Moon

4:05 William Of Wykeham

4:40 Vita Veritas

CURRAGH (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Khartoum

1:40 Spanish Tenor

2:10 Preamble

2:40 High Heels (nap)

3:10 Up Helly Aa

3:40 Cape Gentleman

4:10 Mt Leinster (nb)

4:40 Overheer

Next Best

1:10 Salvucci

1:40 Lustown Baba

2:10 Aunty Bridy

2:40 Aunty Bridy

3:10 Order Of Australia

3:40 Run For Mary

4:10 Run For Oscar

4:40 Darkened

LIMERICK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Commandingpresence

1:30 O Connell Street

2:00 Annie Pender

2:30 My Sister Sarah

3:00 Young Dev

3:30 Djingle

4:00 Doctor Duffy

4:30 Run Wild Fred

Next Best

1:00 Slige Dala

1:30 Cask Mate

2:00 No Memory

2:30 Shanning

3:00 Miss Cedille

3:30 Visioman

4:00 Westerner Point

4:30 Home By The Lee