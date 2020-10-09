Dundalk & Downpatrick tips: Leadership Race to appreciate return to all-weather 

A return to the all-weather can effect a turnaround in Leadership Race’s fortunes, and he gets the nap to take the Dundalkstadium.com Handicap despite the wide draw.

Ger Lyons’ horse won two handicaps here late last year but was unlucky in both outings on the turf this season, finishing strongly on both occasions but never quite getting there. The first of those two resulted in him finishing third, beaten just a length, behind subsequent Group 1 winner Champers Elysees, and the second resulted in being beaten just a neck behind Beauchamp Bagenal.

He has been given three months off since the second of those runs and is sure to come here ready to resume winning ways. He can give Colin Keane another winner to help in the title race with Shane Foley.

Ice Cold In Alex has run well on all three outings on the all-weather and this vastly experienced handicapper can give the selection most to do.

Keane and Lyons can also finish the evening on a high by taking the Hollywoodbets Handicap with Brinjal. A seven-race maiden, the Kingman filly has often been unlucky in running, as was the case last time out at this track when she finished third behind Eaglemont.

Again, she has a high draw, but this looks a shade more manageable than her last assignment and, on this occasion, this strong finisher can get there on time.

At Downpatrick, in the Randox Health Hurdle, Beacon Edge has been found a great opportunity to get his season off to a winning start.

Noel Meade’s horse was highly tried from an early stage and, after winning his maiden by a wide margin, was beaten a short head behind Jason The Militant in a Grade 2 at Naas. He was beaten a touch further in a listed raced next time and has not been seen since. For a horse with that level of form and with his stable in such good form, today’s race ought to be a stroll.

Meade, Sean Flanagan and owners Gigginstown House Stud should also be on the mark with Farceur Du Large in the Ulster Carpets Maiden Hurdle, while Gordon Elliott’s The Abbey ran well enough over fences at Listowel to suggest he could take beating in the Toals Beginners’ Chase, though his only success in 21 outings to date being a flat race in Killarney tempers enthusiasm.

DOWNPATRICK

Tommy Lyons

1:45 Tullybeg

2:17 Allora Yeats

2:52 Farceur Du Large

3:25 Beacon Edge

4:00 The Abbey

4:35 Capture The Drama

5:10 Corran Cross

Next Best

1:45 Captain Mc

2:17 Blue Markie

2:52 Ennemi Public

3:25 Curlew Hill

4:00 Knot On Time

4:35 Loch Luatha

5:10 Flanking Maneuver

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

5:00 Bears Hug

5:30 Buzz Of New York

6:00 Kokura

6:30 Shawaf

7:00 Leadership Race (nap)

7:30 Psyche

8:00 New Vocation

8:30 Brinjal (nb)

Next Best

5:00 Feeling Tip Top

5:30 Watercolormemories

6:00 Edessann

6:30 Characteristic

7:00 Ice Cold In Alex

7:30 Longbourn

8:00 Time And Money

8:30 Spelga