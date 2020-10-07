All to play for in title race after Shane Foley's Navan treble

Inflection Point ridden by Shane Foley comes home to win at Navan. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 21:44
John Ryan

Having watched rival Colin Keane move three ahead in the title-race when winning Wednesday’s Navan opener on Alarm Call, Shane Foley responded in style by completing a superb treble, on Inflection Point, Laelaps and Newgirlintown, leaving the pair tied on the 75-winner mark.

Sprint specialist Kieran Cotter declared: “Shane has the key to him – he’s two from two on him,” after Foley partnered top-weight Inflection Point to victory in the five-furlong Newgrange Handicap, “He had bundles of ability, but the key to him is running him in a race where he can travel and enjoy himself – he was taken off his feet in the Curragh the last day.

“His head-carriage is a bit high, but you can’t knock him. He’s won his maiden and won today off 85. Shane says he’ll have no problem with six furlongs.”

The Jessica Harrington-trained Laelaps made all to land the one-mile navanracecourse.ie 2-Y-0 Maiden at the expense of Emporio, prompting Foley to comment: “We always knew he wanted a mile. He’s getting better with racing and handles that soft ground.”

Foley rounded-off a god day when the Ger O-Leary-trained Newgirlintown captured the second division of the French Furze Handicap over a mile and a quarter. “She’s been a model of consistency all season and deserved that,” stated the winning rider.

Earlier, Colin Keane had delivered on the Juddmonte Farms-owned, Ger Lyons-trained filly Alarm Call in the opening two-year-old maiden, getting the better of market rival Colfer Kay by three-quarters of a length.

“She came on a ton from her run in Naas and was very professional,” said Shane Lyons. “She’s a late developer and it’s all about next year with her.”

Meanwhile, in Galway, Milan Native, off the track since winning the Kim Muir at Cheltenham provided the highlight of a treble for Gordon Elliott, making all and digging deep to prevail by a short-head over Discorama after a tremendous tussle for the Ryans Cleaning Chase.

The Gigginstown-owned seven-year-old and partnered by Jack Kennedy is “hard to place” according to his trainer, and survived a Stewards Enquiry. He might now head for an intermediate chase in Navan next month.

