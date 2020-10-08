Thurles Tips: San Martino can defy top weight in nursery

San Martino will be expected to defy top weight in the Thurles Nursery Handicap when Flat racing makes its annual visit to Thurles this afternoon.

Last year, Aidan O’Brien doubled-up on this card with subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Peaceful in the two-year-old fillies maiden and odds-on favourite Louisiana in the nursery.

And a repeat could be on the cards, with 92-rated San Martino set for compensation following his narrow defeat by Magnanimous in a premier nursery in Listowel.

A son of The Gurkha, he made most of the running in Listowel and stayed on when headed to be beaten a head, with one of today’s rivals Snowy Owl back in fourth, beaten more than two lengths – there’s a 4lb. pull in the weights today.

That Listowel effort came on the back of a two-month break, since landing a Killarney maiden by five lengths. So San Martino might step forward today and from a low draw, should take plenty of beating.

Flying Visit, from the in-form yard of Jim Bolger, opened his account, at the sixth attempt, when winning a Listowel maiden by six lengths, despite hanging across the course. He looks a threat but might not cope with the top-weight.

Seamus Heffernan, rider of San Martino, will also partner the once raced Madonna in the opening fillies maiden and the daughter of Galileo, a full-sister to Maybe, should be tough to beat, if she shows the anticipated improvement from her debut third to April Showers at Navan.

Obvious danger is Joseph O’Brien’s Emphatic Answer, promising on debut in a hot Cork maiden before finishing third to New England Bay at Punchestown.

Although apparently not entirely straight-forward, 81-rated Dark Pine, in the familiar Moyglare colours, sets the standard in the Racing Again October 22nd Maiden over an extended mile.

This Dandy Man gelding, an eight-race maiden, has filled the runner-up berth on three of his four starts this year, although his rating has dropped from a high of 88 to 81.

Last time, Dark Pine chased home Robin Des Sheikh in a mile maiden in Navan and a reproduction of that form might suffice here.

Pick of the later handicap action might be Jim Boger’s Legal Thriller, narrowly denied by Han Solo in Cork last week, in the Moyne Handicap.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

2.15.Madonna (n.b.)

2.45.San Martino (Nap)

3.15.Dark Pine

3.45.Legal Thriller

4.15.Brilliant Question

4.45.Flindt

5.20.Silver Fox

Next Best

2.15.Emphatic Answer

2.45.Snowy Owl

3.15.Kells

3.45.Scherzando

4.15.Franno

4.45.Happy Company

5.15.Dunvegan