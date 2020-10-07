Galway and Navan tips: Thatsy can make winning start to life over fences

Thatsy can get off the mark over fences at the first time of asking when he contests the MansionBet Watch And Bet Beginners’ Chase on today’s card in Galway.

In his career to date, Gordon Elliott’s horse has won a point-to-point, a bumper, and one of his six outings over hurdles.

On his most recent outing, he finished a fine seventh behind Saint Roi in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and today’s race certainly represents a much easier task. He looks the type to do well over fences and can make the most of this opportunity.

It could be a good day for Elliott, who also has leading claims with Ragnar Lodbrok in the opener, the Claddagh Maiden Hurdle. Third to Eric Bloodaxe on his bumper debut, at Fairyhouse, he then finished fourth, also beaten eight and a half lengths, behind subsequent Cheltenham Festival Champion Bumper runner-up Appreciate It at Leopardstown. He remains a fine prospect and can make a winning jumps debut at the expense of Optum.

The Guinness Handicap Chase is the most valuable race on the card and Pilbara can land the spoils for Emmet Mullins.

A two-time winner over hurdles this summer, he returned to chasing at Listowel and ran a fine race to finish second to Stacks Mountain. An opening mark of 118 looks reasonable for the likely improver and he can break his chasing duck here.

The Flat action is in Navan, and Elliott could also be on the mark in the opener, the Arkle Bar Median Auction Maiden, with Lincoln Hawk.

Related to a couple of winners, he made his debut in a maiden won by Fight Zone, and the winner boosted that form when following up at Dundalk, while third-placed Preamble won his maiden next time.

The selection was green that day and did not get the clearest of runs, but he stayed on really nicely when in the clear and looks a nice prospect. With that experience under his belt, he should be much better and, with obvious candidates Alarm Call, Iva Batt, and Colfer Cay in the race, he could represent each-way value.

Abogados can carry top weight to victory in the Slane Nursery. While he has had numerous chances, this looks his easiest to date. Amongst his form, he finished runner-up to No Stopping Her in a Roscommon maiden and finished close up in Cork nursery off a mark 3lbs higher than today.

The drop back to five furlongs should not be an issue for Edward O’Grady’s runner and he can put his experience to best use.

GALWAY

SELECTIONS

1:55 Ragnar Lodbrok (NB)

2:27 Paranoid

3:02 Ruaille Buaille

3:37 Feyan

4:10 Discorama

4:45 Thatsy (Nap)

5:15 Pilbara

5:45 Coach Carter

NEXT BEST

1:55 Optum

2:27 Rebel Waltz

3:02 Behind The Curtain

3:37 Working Capital

4:10 Milan Native

4:45 Pakens Rock

5:15 Diamond Turf

5:45 Shakespeare’s Word

NAVAN

SELECTIONS

2:05 Lincoln Hawk

2:40 Abogados

3:15 Pretty Smart

3:50 Miacomet

4:20 Emporio

4:55 Fearless Girl

5:25 Ally Cay

5:55 Newgirlintown

NEXT BEST

2:05 Alarm Call

2:40 Viv Vance

3:15 Teddy Boy

3:50 Boughtinthedark

4:20 Team Of Firsts

4:55 Sasta

5:25 The Lady’s Bid

5:55 Swiss Cottage