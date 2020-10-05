Breeders’ Cup next on agenda for Prix de l’Opera heroine Tarnawa

Dermot Weld has confirmed Tarnawa will head to the Breeders’ Cup meeting at Keeneland following her victory in the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp.

The four-year-old will have the choice of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf or the Turf, where she would take on colts and geldings.

Weld admitted leaning more towards the Turf should the ground be firm as it is over her optimum distance of a mile and a half compared to the mile and a quarter of the Filly & Mare race.

“The present plan is Champions Day will come too soon because she has had a busy couple of months,” Weld told Sky Sports Racing.

“She was a good winner at Group level here in Ireland in August and I just feel the extra time to the Breeders’ Cup would be beneficial.

“No decision will be made yet whether it will be the Filly & Mare or the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“I would like to see nearer to the day. It will be early November and I’ve been in Kentucky when they’ve had snow at that time of year, so don’t take it for definite the ground would be firm.

“Those factors will come into my mind.

“If it was fast ground, we might look more at the mile and a half (Turf).

“You must remember she’s won three Group races over a mile and a half. She is very effective over that distance.”

Weld reported Tarnawa to have taken the Opera in her stride.

“She came back immediately after the race yesterday evening,” said the County Kildare trainer.

“She’s in great shape and was out in the field this morning and was as happy as could be.

“She’s a very good filly to win those two Group One races (Prix Vermeille and Opera), so competitive, back to back - (it) was a big achievement.

“We weren’t sure she’d handle the ground with the speed she has, whether she would as effective on that surface, was my concern.”

While Tarnawa may not be heading to British Champions Day at Ascot, Weld has yet to decide whether his dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song goes for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

“The decision will be made whether she goes to Ascot on Champions Day for the Long Distance Cup,” he said.

“We’ll look forward to training her next year and win another Irish St Leger with her.

“She’s not the easiest lady in the world. Things just didn’t go her way earlier in the year. She has had her moments. It was a matter of regaining her confidence and that’s what we achieved.”

Meanwhile William Haggas is tempted by a Breeders’ Cup bid for One Master if he feels Qipco Champions Day at Ascot comes too soon for his durable mare.

The six-year-old created history by becoming the first horse to win the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp three times at the weekend.

One Master ran in the Champions Sprint last year, finishing a one-length second to Donjuan Triumphant in heavy ground - and should the conditions be testing again, Haggas feels she would once more put up a bold bid.

However, as that six-furlong race is on October 17, One Master would be facing a quick turnaround and the Newmarket trainer feels the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland around two turns could also be a suitable race.

“Isn’t she marvellous? She’s just a good filly - very tough, very genuine and I’m very proud of her,” said Haggas of One Master, who was having her sixth run of the season.

“It wasn’t in the original plan to go to the Park Stakes at Doncaster in September, but because there could have been a problem getting to France with rising (Covid-19) infections there and here, I thought we’d better go.

“I didn’t want to miss that then be thinking ‘what if I’ve kept her all this time and it doesn’t take place’, so that was why I ran her there. She doesn’t do a lot of training in between her runs and she thrives on racing. She’s looked after us and we’ve looked after her.

“We’ll see how she is. Keeneland is tempting, but Ascot in the Sprint on heavy would be tempting too, as she clearly goes on it.A lot will depend on how she is, it is only two weeks to Ascot so we’ll see.”