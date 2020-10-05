Killarney Tips: Erins Benefit can get off the mark over obstacles

After yesterday’s Flat card, today Killarney switches its focus to National Hunt racing and Erins Benefit can get off the mark over obstacles in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of a bumper at Bellewstown in August, she made her jumps debut last month at Listowel and finished third behind Felicidad and Beret Rouge. It was a reasonable effort when, having been held up early, she moved up looking likely to play a part but was unable to pick up in the closing stages.

That was over two and a half miles, and the drop back to two-one looks very much what she needs at this stage.

On that form, she holds Walking Fame and, while that one also has scope for improvement, the selection seems likely to benefit most for the drop in trip and the experience at Listowel. John Kiely’s mare will take a great deal of beating. Walking Fame can follow her home.

The most interesting race of the day is the Avenue Hotel Beginners’ Chase, which should go the way of Felix Desjy.

Gordon Elliott’s horse has not run since falling in the Galway Hurdle but prior to that he was a runaway winner on the flat, advertising his rude health.

He likes to set his own fractions and, while Raya Time tends to do likewise, the selection has a class edge and should be able to dictate. The Grade 1-winning hurdler should make for some exciting viewing.

Le Musigny can pick up the pieces and chase Felix Desjy home. Henry De Bromhead’s representative did not waste much time over hurdles, after winning on debut and finishing sixth to Cedarwood Road in a listed hurdle on his second start. He could be very smart in this sphere and, thus, must be given maximum respect.

KILLARNEY

Tommy Lyons

2:05 On Guard

2:35 Erins Benefit (nap)

3:05 Ashton Court

3:35 Western Run

4:05 Whoyakodding

4:35 Felix Desjy

5:05 Lily Trotter

5:35 Thisonesforollie (nb)

Next Best

2:05 Crassus

2:35 Walking Fame

3:05 Sani Pass

3:35 Dysert Diamond

4:05 Not So Simple

4:35 Le Musigny

5:05 Gold Seal

5:35 Flamin Aimee