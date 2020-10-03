Ballydoyle horses out of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, stable announce

O'Brien's planned runners for the main race, the Arc were Mogul, Japan, Serpentine and Sovereign. 
Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable: 'Unfortunately the results of the urine samples taken from the horses have come back positive from the French laboratory'

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 21:41

Ballydoyle have withdrawn their horses for this Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, as well as all races at the meeting in France, the stable have confirmed.

It emerged yesterday that doubt had been cast on the participation of Aidan O'Brien's runners in Sunday's Arc at Longchamp due to batches of Gain Feeds' products being contaminated with a prohibited substance.

Gain released a statement yesterday confirming that some of their feed has been contaminated with the growth agent Zilpaterol, which is not permitted in Europe.

Having sent blood samples from the horses, he announced they were being pulled out of the race.

"Unfortunately the results of the urine samples taken from the horses have come back positive from the French laboratory," Ballydoyle wrote on Twitter.

While the samples may be clear by the time racing gets underway tomorrow afternoon, the stable says "to protect the integrity of racing" they are withdrawing their horses. "Joseph and Donnachca O'Brien will do likewise," the post added.

