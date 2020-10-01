'New era' for greyhound racing under Rásaíocht Con Éireann 

From today, greyhound racing in Ireland is governed by Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland) rather than Bord na gCon, with chairman Frank Nyhan welcoming "a new era" for the sport in Ireland.

The provisions enacted today provide for an expanded nine-person board, a new traceability system for racing greyhounds; enhanced powers for authorised officers; a more robust and modern regulatory framework, and the updating of racing sanctions to be administered by an independent Control Committee and an Appeal Committee.

Frank Nyhan, Chairman, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland) welcomed the milestone achieved with the commencement of the 2019 Act and stated.

"The Board very much welcomes the Minister’s decision to bring this legislation into effect. Over a phased period we look forward to a complete overhaul of the statutory framework governing greyhound racing in Ireland.

"The sections of the Act commenced today begin the journey towards a new era for greyhound racing. It also facilitates the Board in focusing on its core activity of greyhound racing underpinned by our priority objective of achieving the highest standards of care and welfare for the racing greyhound.

"The Greyhound Racing Act of 2019 when fully implemented will enable us to ensure the important heritage associated with greyhound racing in Ireland can continue under the appropriate rules and regulations expected in a modern sport. As Rásaíocht Con Éireann we very much look forward to a new chapter for greyhound racing for all those who participate in and enjoy this fantastic sport’ The Greyhound Racing Act 2019 will be phased in over the next twelve months as the necessary processes for the relevant Board and Committee appointments are advanced and the new statutory regulations to be made under the 2019 Act are put in place."