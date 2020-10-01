Clonmel and Fairyhouse tips: Consistent Gold Des Bois can make winning start

Having his first run since joining Gordon Elliott, Gold Des Bois will be fancied to land today’s opener in Clonmel, the Kilmore Maiden Hurdle.

The gelding last season displayed a fair level of ability in maiden hurdles for Jessica Harrington, reaching the frame in three of his four starts over obstacles.

Fourth to Entoucas at Naas in February, he was a beaten odds-on favourite when third to Granny Knot at Thurles, but ended his season with a solid second to The Very Man at Naas in March when finishing 17 lengths clear of the remainder.

The Very Man has gone on to complete a four-timer since the resumption of racing. And, with a rating of 120, Gold Des Bois should be more than capable of a maiden success.

Henry de Bromhead has enjoyed tremendous success with mares owned by Kenny Alexander. And the latest recruit, Brave Way should be very tough to beat in the Kilsheelan Mares' Maiden Hurdle.

This Jeremy mare won her only point-to-point, for Warren Ewing, at Knockinroe almost a year ago before being purchased for £160,000 at the Cheltenham Sale a few weeks later.

Today’s contest looks modest so Brave Way won’t have to be a champion to make a winning racecourse debut.

Pick of the handicap action might be Noel Meade’s In Your Shadow in the Clonmel Handicap Hurdle.

Outpointed by Shanroe Al C in a three-mile handicap hurdle in Sligo, this fellow won a handicap chase in Galway in the Gigginstown colours more than three weeks ago, scoring off a mark of 113 before being sold to current connections.

He runs here off a hurdle mark of 99 and should have a big chance.

Flat enthusiasts are catered for with an eight-race card in Fairyhouse. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Preamble, a pleasing third to Fight Zone on his recent debut in Naas, appeals as the best bet on the card, in the opening Kilminfoyle House Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Denied a clear run in Naas, he was beaten little more than a length and, with normal improvement, might prove too strong for I Am Magnetic and fillies Colfer Kay and Semenya.

A Grade Two winner over hurdles last season, Henry de Bromhead’s Jason The Militant is an interesting contender in the first division of the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden.

However, Ballydoyle colt Silver Fox, runner-up to the potentially smart Lugnaquilla in Tipperary last time, might have the edge.

CLONMEL

JOHN RYAN

1.00 Gold Des Bois (Nap)

1.30 Brave Way

2.00 Shedding

2.35 In Your Shadow

3.10 Aforementioned

3.45 Jack Holiday

4.20 Hes A Hardy Bloke

NEXT BEST

1.00 Pienta

1.30 Lady Rocco

2.00 Musical Ava

2.35 Shannon Fields

3.10 Touch Of Oscar

3.45 Ciankyle

4.20 Don Diablo

FAIRYHOUSE

JOHN RYAN

2.15 Preamble (NB)

2.50 Boitron

3.25 Powersville

4.00 Silver Fox

4.35 Delta Dawn

5.10 Taramansour

5.40 Alaiya

6.10 Pikaia

NEXT BEST

2.15 Colfer Kay

2.50 Trueba

3.25 Sendmylovetoyou

4.00 Jason The Militant

4.35 Avarice

5.10 Kipling

5.40 Slieve Bearnagh

6.10 Pure Nature