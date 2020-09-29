Cork and Punchestown tips: Dropped in class Fiscal can rule 

Highly-tried, 106-rated Fiscal Rules, representing the in-form partnership of Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning, should open his account in the Fermoy Maiden in Cork today.

This son of Make Believe has raced only four times and two of those outings were in classics – he finished a creditable fifth, beaten four lengths behind Siskin in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas back in June and went on to be beaten eight lengths in fifth position, in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Debry, won by Santiago.

His only start as a two-year-old saw him fail narrowly to recent Group 2 winner Wichita in a Curragh maiden.

But, last time, he dropped away tamely to finish sixth of seven behind Royal Dornoch in the Group 3 Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Dropping into maiden company, Fiscal Rules is difficult to oppose in today’s seven-furlong affair, in which his chief rival might be Aidan O’Brien’s Knight Of Malta, second to Bolger’s Agitare in Listowel, but rated a massive 28lb. inferior to the Coolcullen colt.

Bolger and Manning will have high hopes for Flight Risk, winner of the Platinum Stakes over seven furlongs here last year, in the featured Navigation Stakes, a listed event over a mile.

Fifth to Ancient Spirit in the Celebration at Leopardstown on his only start this year, he has obvious claims. But he might not cope with in-form Could Be King, winner of the Sovereign Path (Premier) Handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend off a mark of 101 and who, now, on paper, with just 3lb to find with Flight Risk.

Fame And Acclaim and Keats look best of the three-year-olds in a ten-strong field. But the Ken Condon-trained Could Be King, with two wins on the board already this year, looks the one to beat.

A 40/1 shot when stepping up significantly on her debut run and getting within a half-length of Keeper Of Time in a Naas maiden last time, the Jessica Harrington-trained Lay It Out should go close in the opening two-year-old maiden.

Punchestown stages National Hunt action today and Noel Meade, who bagged a rare Group 3 on the Flat at the Curragh on Sunday, has double prospects with Beacon Edge and Jeff Kidder.

A good bumper performer, Beacon Edge won his maiden hurdle at this venue last October and was only seen twice later in the season, going close against Jason The Militant in a Grade 2 novice at Naas and when beaten by Cedarwood Road in a listed event on the same track.

The Gigginstown-owned gelding boasts a rating of 142 and sets the standard in the Dooley Insurance Group Hurdle, with recent maiden winners Dewcup and Fusain open to plenty of improvement.

On a line through triple hurdle-winner Longclaw, Meade’s Jeff Kidder, second to Gordon Elliott’s charge in the first juvenile hurdle of the season in Roscommon, might have the edge over the Joseph O’Brien-trained filly Scholastic in the EMS Copiers 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.

CORK

John Ryan

1.45.Lay It Out

2.20.Powersville

2.55.Fiscal Rules (Nap)

3.30.Verhoyen

4.00.Misterio

4.35.Could Be King

5.05.Han Solo

5.35.Starlight Red

Next Best

1.45.Hyde Park Barracks

2.20.Bahlwan

2.55.Knigh Of Malta

3.30.Windham Belle

4.00.Baby Power

4.35.Flight Risk

5.05.Adapt To Dan

5.35.Treble Cone

PUNCHESTOWN

John Ryan

1.55.Dakota Moirette

2.30.Tiger Voice

3.05.Jeff Kidder

3.40.Beacon Edge (n.b.)

4.15.Winner Takes Itall

4.50.Robinnia

5.20.Jimmy Jimmy

Next Best

1.55.Ya Boy Ya

2.30.Touch Of Oscar

3.05.Scholastic

3.40.Dewcup

4.15.Mig Des Taillons

4.50.Beth Horan

5.20.Minella Escape