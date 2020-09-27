Dawn Patrol back in business over longer trip

It was a good day at the Curragh for Noel Meade, taking a Group 3 with Elysium and there was yet another winning outing for A Step Too Far, but Aidan O’Brien stole the show with a treble which included the Group 3 Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes with Dawn Patrol.

Disappointing favourite in a listed race in Leopardstown prior to finishing sixth to Galileo Chrome in the English St Leger, he stepped up to two miles for the first time and saw it out well. Heffernan dropped him out early, got a perfect run through along the rails as the race unfolded and, after taking it up a furlong out, stayed on strongly to beat Barrington Court.

With a rating of 108, Van Gogh was entitled to his maiden success, and he gave O’Brien and Heffernan the first leg of their treble with a win in the opener. From the lowest draw, Heffernan kept it simple. In front early, he was pursued all the way by market rival Colour Sergeant.

The two held a healthy advantage from an early stage and had a decent buckle but Van Gogh was always in control and kept on well to consign the runner-up to that position for the fourth consecutive outing, with Chicago Black Hawk, nibbled at the in the market, making late gains into third spot.

John Oxx’s debutant Earlswood warrants a place in the notebook. Drawn high, he was slow away, in a share of last place most of the way but finished to fine effect to take fifth place.

Order Of Australia was the middle leg of the treble when taking the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Race. Second until sent on early in the straight, he dug deep to see off the challengers with a little to spare. Runner-up Ebendi stepped up nicely on his Killarney run to finish second and looks a smart stayer in the making.

Elysium caused an upset in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes when getting up late to land the valuable race for Noel Meade and Billy Lee. The filly’s previous win came in an auction fillies’ maiden in Navan in June and she came here on the back of two defeats, albeit the latest when trying to concede 2lbs to a colt who subsequently finished third in Beresford Stakes.

“I was pleased to win and pleased to see the way she won,” said Meade. “When I was speaking to Billy before the race, I said ‘I know a lot of people will think that we have no chance, but I won’t be surprised if she wins.’ I said: ‘ride her to get money and hopefully it might get better than that.’

“I’ve always thought a lot of her. She has showed us oceans of toe at home. The last day at Leopardstown, I was a bit disappointed with her but Colin (Keane) said she didn’t really understand what it was all about. He said she never really went as quick as that before and was only learning as the race was over. We’re thrilled with her.”

A Step Too Far made it six on the bounce with a typically courageous win in the Heffernan Tyres Joe McGrath Handicap. Ridden for the first of those three wins by Colin Keane, she had had Cork conditional Adam Farragher taking weight off her back for the more recent wins and it worked a charm once more as she made all the running and stayed on bravely to hold Beckwith Place by half a length.

“Every race she has won, she just seems to have more at the line,” said winning trainer Kieran Cotter. “Even the last day, which was the first day over six, she just started to settle into her races too much.

“Coming here today, for the Joe McGrath, we said we had to have her 100 percent sharp so we put the cheekpieces on her and told Adam ‘when those gates open you just go and when you get to the two pole just ride like the devil out of hell.’ She just ground them down. They just had to work too hard to get to her.”

James Barrett’s two runners in the Mongey Communications Nursery, Dearg Jazz showing a good attitude to battle back for success under in-form jockey Luke McAteer, while No Nay Forever suffered a nasty-looking midrace fall. Rory Cleary, thankfully, walked away but the filly, sadly, suffered a fatal injury.

A winning ride aboard his father Gerard’s Secret Pulse in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ & Mars’ Maiden brought Colin Keane to within two of Shane Foley in the jockeys’ championship. The winner, unraced at two, was well on top at the finish and, on this performance, could be even better over further.

Lady Savannah was under pressure a long way out in the extra.ie Apprentice Handicap but Tom McCourt’s filly mare found loads for Dylan Browne McMonagle’s pressure and won going away to notch just a second career success.