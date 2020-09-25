Simon Torrens drops Anchor at Listowel with 180-1 double

Simon Torrens is a young rider going places, and his near-180-1 double on day six of the Listowel Harvest Festival will have earned him more admirers. The brace included the feature race, the Ladbrokes “Where The Nation Plays” Handicap Hurdle, worth €75,000, which he took courtesy of a strong ride aboard the Pat Fahy-trained Drop The Anchor.

The horse, owned by JP McManus, was having his first run of the season and the former course bumper winner was quite well supported. Those backers were rewarded with a finely judged ride from off the pace by Torrens.

Favourite Getaway Gorgeous set out to make all the running and held the advantage all the way to the second-last, where the eventual winner moved upside. The two had a great buckle all the way from that point and, in a bob of heads, Drop The Anchor got the verdict by a short head, to deny Willie Mullins and Paul Townend a second feature of the week.

The first leg of Torrens’ double came aboard Northern Emperor, who also made an impressive seasonal debut in the Guiness Handicap Hurdle over three miles. Riding for Val O’Brien, he sent his mount on going to the second-last, and he coasted clear to beat Not So Simple by a wide margin.

JP McManus, owner of Drop The Anchor, completed his own double when the Henry De Bromhead-trained Minella Times took the Southampton Goodwill Plate Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old travelled well for Rachael Blackmore but it took big jumps at the last two fences to take command, and he had to dig deep to hold long-time leader Beyond The Law and the staying-on Bay Hill.

Winner of two bumpers this season, Slige Dala made a winning start over hurdles in the John J Galvin Maiden Hurdle but was made to work hard to justify even-money favouritism.

Always to the fore, he jumped well for a debutant but looked in trouble when Coolbane Boy moved upsides and just edged ahead in the straight. However, JJ Slevin persevered and his mount, trained by Joseph O’Brien, got up in the closing stages to win by a nose.

James O’Sullivan gave Bitview Colin a fine ride to win the Paud, Sarah & Mary Fitzmaurice Memorial Handicap Chase for trainer John Ryan. His mount, without a win since 2017, was a little sticky in the early part of the race but warmed to his task and found most in the finish to reverse Sunday’s form with Memory Tree.

Touched off in the day’s feature, Mullins gained some compensation by taking the last two races on the card. Mt Leinster provided the first leg when making all the running in the Listowel Races Supporters’ Club Failte Abhaile Race. Patrick Mullins judged it well from the front and kept plenty up his sleeve if a challenge arrived. One never materialised and he won impressively, though runner-up Cape Gentleman is one for the notebook.

The Mullins father-and-son team followed up in the bumper with newcomer Brooklynn Glory. Again she made most but was challenged a number of times before she drew clear late on to beat stablemate Nudie.

In Dundalk, the feature was the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Diamond Stakes and Ado McGuinness, who won the Lartigue Hurdle earlier in the week at Listowel, ended the week on a high with the terrific Bowerman.

The winner was the middle leg of a treble for Colin Keane, who cut to three the jockeys’ championship lead of Shane Foley. Also on the card, Kevin Prendergast introduced a half-sister to his 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad and she, Mehnah, impressed in winning her maiden from way off the pace.

Henry De Bromhead’s recent Barrier Trial winner Inca Prince also impressed on debut and, like Mehnah, had to overcome a high draw to do so.