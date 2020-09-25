Listowel & Dundalk tips: Whirling Dervish makes considerable appeal

The Ladbrokes “Where The Nation Plays” Handicap Hurdle, with a value of €75,000, is the feature on the penultimate day of action at the 2020 Listowel Harvest Festival and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Whirling Dervish makes considerable appeal despite the obviously competitive nature of the race.

Formerly with Jessica Harrington, for whom he achieved a career-high mark of 100 on the Flat, he switched to Cromwell late last year and had four runs over hurdles which yielded very little. However, he was a different proposition on his return, at Kilbeggan, where he won a maiden hurdle in a canter.

Pitched into novice company next time, he was a real eye-catcher behind Wajaaha, who finished runner-up to N’Golo here earlier this week. Following that second run, Whirling Dervish was left on his initial mark of 125 and, given what he achieved on the level, that looks more than manageable.

Conditions are very much in his favour today and, with Conor McNamara taking 5lbs off, he has a featherweight of just 9-11 to carry. The five-year-old remains full of potential in this sphere and, if not today, is certain to leave his current mark behind in time. Despite his lack of experience in handicaps over hurdles, he is very much the one to beat.

Connections of Getaway Gorgeous are also likely to be enthused by her mark of 125. She was put up just 2lbs for winning a novice hurdle at Punchestown and she looks an obvious danger for the Willie Mullins team which is quickly finding full stride.

The Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Diamond Stakes is the feature in Dundalk and one more chance can be given to Vatican City to get back to winning ways.

Winner of a Dundalk maiden on his second start last season, he started this term finishing runner-up to Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas but disappointed on his next two starts, albeit in Group 1 contests.

Dropped to Group 2 last time, he ran on quite well to finish third behind Safe Voyage over a mile on Champions Weekend. The step up to ten and a half furlongs should suit Aidan O’Brien’s colt and he can take this at the expense of Gold Maze.

The latter shed his maiden status over today’s trip at the Curragh having previously run in the Irish and English Derbys. His latest run, behind subsequent Doncaster Leger winner Galileo Chrome, was not his best, but the drop back in trip should see him in better light. He has a great draw tonight and can force the selection to pull out all the stops.

LISTOWEL

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Slige Dala

2:40 Not So Simple

3:15 Whirling Dervish (nap)

3:50 Blaze A Trail (nb)

4:25 Bay Hill

4:55 Grandmaster Flash

5:25 Brooklynn Glory

Next Best

2:05 Envious Editor

2:40 Northern Emperor

3:15 Getaway Gorgeous

3:50 Hilltop Supreme

4:25 Crazywork De Vassy

4:55 Shanning

5:25 Ciao Bella

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Ahyoka

5:15 Sister Rosetta

5:45 Prairie Dancer

6:15 Sassy Dancer

6:45 Vatican City

7:15 Brinjal

7:45 Rip Rocks Paddy Ok

8:15 Auma

Next Best

4:40 Sun And Scent

5:15 Mehnah

5:45 Inca Prince

6:15 Puddle Of Luck

6:45 Gold Maze

7:15 Alghazaal

7:45 Magic Sea

8:15 Miss Louise