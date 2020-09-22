Listowel Tips: Real Appeal makes real appeal

No Stopping Her looks on attractive mark in Nursery
No Stopping Her Looks the business in the Premier Nursery. Picture: Healy Racing 

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Tommy Lyons

The www.listowelraces.ie Handicap may be the most competitive race on this afternoon’s card in Listowel, but Real Appeal makes real appeal and can get off the mark on his third start for Jessica Harrington.

The three-year-old made his stable debut in July and ran a promising race in midfield behind the progressive Fame And Acclaim. Off for 51 days, he ran in a fiercely competitive handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend.

Drawn widest of all, he had to make a big move early to get into contention and, after going on in the straight, ran out of steam in the dying yards and was beaten into third place behind more patiently ridden rivals Could Be King and Lord Rapscallion.

He is entitled to be better for that run, is much better drawn this time, and won’t have to expend much energy to take up a prominent position this time. With a little step forward in fitness, he will take a great deal of beating.

Ice Cold In Alex and Silverkode make most appeal as likely dangers. This season, the former has been running well without reward for Ken Condon but is more than capable off his current mark and will appreciate today’s conditions.

No Stopping Her can take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery for Jack Davison and Ronan Whelan. An impressive winner on debut, she went to Killarney for her second race and finished third behind Bubbles On Ice and Snapraeterea.

The form of that race has received numerous boosts, with the runner-up winning next time and finishing close up in a Group 2 to earn a mark of 102. The winner has also done more than her share for the form, not beaten far in Group 1s on her next two starts to earn a mark of 104.

Considering the selection had the first two in trouble at one point of the race, it was a terrific effort and she can improve. A mark of 86 looks more than manageable and she can make the most of it to take this valuable prize.

LISTOWEL 

Tommy Lyons 

1:35 Matchless 

2:10 Fascinating Spirit 

2:45 Oasis Law 

3:20 Agitare 

3:55 Real Appeal (nap) 

4:30 Njord 

5:00 No Stopping Her (nb) 

5:30 Galtee Mist 

Next Best 

1:35 Haigney 

2:10 Ask Delaney 

2:45 Count Of Carabass 

3:20 Departmentalize 

3:55 Ice Cold In Alex 

4:30 Kasssaba 

5:00 Magnanimous 

5:30 Madaket Mystery

