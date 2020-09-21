Listowel and Fairyhouse tips: Fujimoto Flyer can wing home in Lartigue Hurdle

The Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle, the feature on day two in Listowel, has attracted a fantastic field and the cream can rise to the top with the two runners at the top of the weights, Fujimoto Flyer and Cerberus, set to fight it out.

Preference is for the Emmet Mullins-trained Fujimoto Flyer, who won both outings over hurdles last summer and can be forgiven for being well beaten into second place behind Solo on his only outing this year. He looks potentially well treated off a mark of 134 and, being versatile with regard to ground, can edge out Cerberus.

The latter was beaten just six lengths in the Triumph Hurdle and a recent spin on the flat, in which he finished third behind progressive stablemate Baron Samedi, should have put him spot-on for this. Some cut in the ground would improve his chance but he has enough class to play a part even on the likely quicker conditions.

The opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, is a cracking-looking race, with three last-time-out bumper winners amongst the maximum field of 16, as well as a new recruit to the Henry De Bromhead boasting previous form.

But Beret Rouge can give Willie Mullins back-to-back wins in the race, having won it with Blazing Emily in 2019. Out of a half-sister to City Island, she was impressive on her only outing to date, in a Roscommon bumper, and being bred to do very well over obstacles, can get make a winning start.

John Kiely’s Erins Benefit is an obvious danger, though her runaway bumper success was in ground softer than she is likely to encounter today.

At Fairyhouse, but for the wide draw But You Said would be a confident selection in the Sands Of Mali @Ballyhane Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden. Jessica Harrington’s filly had a couple of good runs last season, most notably when runner-up to Tango in a Navan maiden.

She has not run to that level yet this season but both previous outings were on soft ground. She finished behind one of today’s rivals, Pachmena, last time but, back on quicker ground, she can reverse that form. In a race that lacks depth, she should be a leading player despite the draw tempering enthusiasm just a little.

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

2:50 Zoffany’s Delight

3:20 But You Said

3:50 Pixel Power

4:25 Prairie Dancer

4:55 Aliyza

5:25 Dense Star

5:55 Billyfairplay

6:25 Sestriere

Next Best

2:50 The Blue Panther

3:20 Florence Thomson

3:50 Line Judge

4:25 Semenya

4:55 Shalaalaa

5:25 Dickiedooda

5:55 Theoneyouare

6:25 Mygoodbrother

LISTOWEL

Tommy Lyons

1:35 Beret Rouge (nap)

2:10 Defan

2:40 All The Angels

3:10 Fujimoto Flyer (nb)

3:40 Smithscorner

4:15 Le Musigny

4:45 Offshore Oscar

5:15 Dark Spark

Next Best

1:35 Erins Benefit

2:10 SongOf Earth

2:40 Heliers Bay

3:10 Cerberus

3:40 Fairyhill Run

4:15 Play The Game

4:45 Something Sweet

5:15 Light Brigade