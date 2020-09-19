Saturday Tips: Bruce can make experience count in maiden

Sir William Bruce showed plenty of promise on debut and can make that experience count in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, the second race on today’s card in Gowran Park.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was never really competitive behind the potentially high-class Fernando Vichi but got a good educational ride which should stand to him. He can account for Grid, who didn’t live up to pre-race expectation when last of four on debut. However, he wasn’t quite as bad as the placing might suggest and can step enough forward to be a player this time.

O’Brien and jockey Seamie Heffernan can also take the first race with Cartouche. When a well-beaten fourth on debut at Dundalk, she had one of today’s rivals, Boyne River, behind and there was a distinct impression she would step up considerably for the run.

She looks a nice type in the making and can confirm that form with Boyne River, who has since run second to the smart High Heels but must learn to settle better if she is to win races.

Navan is a great dual-purpose track, but today’s National Hunt fare is decidedly low-key. Gordon Elliott has numerous runners with great chances, not least Geraldo in the opener, Dessie Deschamps in the second division of the two-mile-six handicap hurdle, and Chemical Energy in the bumper.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Premium Package will take beating in the Baroneracing.com Online Loyalty Club Hurdle. Very disappointing on his second start of the season, he bounced back with a runaway win at Down Royal and if the same form he should follow up.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Cartouche

2:35 Sir William Bruce (nap)

3:10 Eldama

3:45 Adapt To Dan

4:20 Everyhouronthehour

4:55 Etneya

5:30 Garrison Commander

6:00 Zofar Zogood

Next Best

2:00 Boyne River

2:35 Grid

3:10 Lord Rapscallion

3:45 Erytheia

4:20 Scherzando

4:55 Ennistymon

5:30 Ya Ya Baby

6:00 Elite Craft

NAVAN

Tommy Lyons

12:40 Geraldo

1:10 The Mouse Doctor

1:45 Nameloc

2:20 Dessie Deschampa

2:55 Premium Package

3:30 Somptueux

4:05 Benefit Run

4:35 Chemical Energy

Next Best

12:40 Charcor

1:10 Mandarin Monarch

1:45 Long March

2:20 Da Baba Elephant

2:55 Road To Dubai

3:30 Soldier At War

4:05 Crimson Chief

4:35 Gladiatorial