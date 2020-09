Sizing John has been retired after sustaining an injury while being prepared to run in the Kerry Group Chase at Listowel on Sunday

Though the injury is not life-threatening, trainer Jessica Harrington decided it was best to call it a day after several setbacks restricted the 10-year-old to just one run since December 2017. Earlier that year Sizing John completed the rare treble of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Harrington said: He did his last gallop and it just went wrong after that, so sadly we’ve decided we’ve had enough comebacks with him and we’re going to retire him.”

Meanwhile, Whatsyourstatus ran out the most impressive winner at Tramore yesterday when leaving his rivals toiling in the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase.

Trained by Gearoid O’Loughlin and ridden by Ricky Doyle, who lost his claim with this success, he closed up on the leaders three out, moved ahead before the second-last and scooted clear in the style of a horse that will leave his hurdling form behind.

Gordon Elliott introduced a potentially useful newcomer in the first division of the Doneraile Walk Maiden Hurdle. Keith Donoghue bided his time aboard Call Me Lyreen before producing him to challenge between the last two. Out of a half-sister to smart sort Champion Court, the four-year-old eased clear in fine style.

The second division went to Grange Walk courtesy of a daring ride by Danny Mullins aboard John Ryan’s horse. Stalking the pace most of the way, he waited for a narrow gap to appear coming out of the dip and his mount picked up well to land the spoils.