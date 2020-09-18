Downpatrick and Dundalk tips: Tullybeg sure to take beating in opening maiden hurdle

Two mediocre meetings today but the day can start on a positive note with Tullybeg sure to take beating in the Toals Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle which gets the National Hunt action underway at Downpatrick.

Gordon Elliott’s runner was a winner of a bumper at Bellewstown on his most recent outing, and that form received a boost when runner-up Walking Fame won a similar race on her next start.

The selection also has previous experience over hurdles, having finished fourth behind Lynwood Gold on his track debut. Relative to today’s race, that form looks particularly strong, with the winner having since won a Curragh Flat maiden off a mark of 88, and fifth-placed Rescue Package now rated 118, having won a mares’ hurdle on her next start.

Tullybeg is conceding weight to all his rivals but looks a potentially smart sort and can account for The Shunter, Kendancer and Big King.

Kilmurry can gain reward for this season’s consistency by taking the Joe Rea Memorial Handicap Hurdle. Niall Madden’s six-year-old has run at this track on two occasions and both times finished runner-up. A return to the form he showed when just touched off by Insane Bolt here in July might just be good enough to get him over the line in front today.

A first trip to Dundalk should yield the breakthrough success his form deserves. Michael O’Callaghan’s colt runs in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden and, following three fine runs, including one in Group 3 in which he was beaten less than two lengths, this is an unmistakable opportunity to get off the mark.

Last time out, over five furlongs, he was doing his best work late and so the return to six and the drop back to maiden company should be the combination he needs to get his winning bracket.

DOWNPATRICK

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Tullybeg (nap)

1:30 Kilmurry (nb)

2:00 Fancy Foundations

2:35 Flamin Aimee

3:10 Get Smart

3:45 Da Baba Elephant

4:20 Off Your Rocco

Next Best

1:00 The Shunter

1:30 Gotta Getaway

2:00 Mason City

2:35 Thatbeatsbanagher

3:10 Itsalonglongroad

3:45 Cushinstown Finest

4:20 Phoenix Flower

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

5:30 Aced It

6:00 Pulsating

6:30 Silk Cravat

7:00 Shawar

7:30 Coulthard

8:00 Spruce Meadows

8:30 Order Of Australia

9:00 New Vocation

Next Best

5:30 Airlift

6:00 Irish Ambassador

6:30 Leabaland

7:00 Arnhem

7:30 Zaffy’s Pride

8:00 Liquid Luck

8:30 Bolivar

9:00 Day Dreamin’