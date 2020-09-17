Increase in horse racing meetings for 2021 announced

There will be 10 extra scheduled horse racing meetings from this year's original calendar for 2021, HRI have announced.

Horse Racing Ireland today published the fixture list for 2021, which will see the overall number of fixtures increasing from the original 2020 figure of 370 to 380 next year.

The list contains 379 meetings at this stage, as one "floating fixture" will be kept in reserve, to be programmed at short notice by the fixtures committee at a time when demand for opportunities to run is very high, the group said.

Gowran Park, Kilbeggan, Punchestown, Bellewstown, Killarney and the Curragh will benefit from the extra meeting, it was also confirmed.

Also in the new schedule is an increase in the number of meetings at the all-weather track in Dundalk.

“The 2021 Fixture List has very largely reverted to the original 2020 schedule with the number of blank Sundays being retained at six to help ease pressure on stable staff and trainers, Jason Morris, HRI’s Director of Racing, said.

"As we all know, 2020 was severely impacted by the 11-week cessation of racing from March 26 to June 8 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after which it has featured a heavily revised schedule with 330 fixtures being retained overall."

It has also been confirmed that the Cork Easter Festival will take place between April 3-5, 2021.

- A full list of 2021 racing fixtures can be seen here