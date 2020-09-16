Cork Tips: All eyes on A Step Too Far as she bids to extend winning sequence

All eyes will be on Kieran Cotter’s pocket-rocket A Step Too Far when she bids to extend her winning sequence in the six-furlong Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap in Cork today.

A four-year-old Footstepsinthesand filly, she has proven a revelation this summer, completing a four-timer which has seen her rating rocket from 50 to 82.

The filly’s wins, in Naas, Bellewstown (two wins on successive days) and Navan have all been achieved over the minimum trip, five furlongs.

Normally very quick from the stalls, she has blistering early pace, for a relatively lowly-rated performer. But she has also shown in her last two victories the ability to knuckle down and find more when pressed late.

Last time, A Step Too Far beat Miacomet and Tide Of Tides in Navan, seeing out the five furlongs well up the hill. So there is every chance that today’s six furlongs, on good ground and on a flat track, won’t inconvenience her.

But the question remains – whether the handicapper has her measure, having given her another 8lb. for the recent Navan win.

Apprentice Adam Farragher, who rode her in Navan, renews the partnership today, claiming a valuable 7lb. And, one of the stories of the summer, she just might click again with Sarah Lynam’s Goodnight Girl, a close fourth to Ardhoomey on this track last time, her main danger.

The Fozzy Stack-trained Stalingrad, a beaten favourite on his debut at Limerick in June, will be expected to open his account in the six-furlong Mallow Maiden.

This War Front colt was outpointed by Soaring Monarch (has reached a mark of 85) over a distance short of seven furlongs in Limerick. And, given time by Stack, he comes here with more potential than his rivals, with the Jessica Harrington-trained Big White Chief expected to prove more of a threat than 76-rated Allez Allez Allez and Balmari (75).

Although probably vulnerable to a smart newcomer or an improver, Jim Bolger’s Flying Visit sets the form standard in the Watergrasshill Median Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Third to Brazil on his penultimate start, this Pride Of Dubai colt was beaten a length when third to Kyprios in Galway last week.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.00.Abogados

1.30.Stalingrad (Nap)

2.05.A Step Too Far (n.b.)

2.40.Powersville

3.15.Flying Visit

3.50.Petticoat Rule

4.25.Curious Bride

4.55. Getaway Queen

Next Best

1.00.Amazing Emma

1.30.Big White Chief

2.05.Goodnight Girl

2.40.Boughtinthedark

3.15.Yarrawonga

3.50.Zofar Zogood

4.25.Drummer

4.55.Guido Reni