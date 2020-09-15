Davy Russell hoping to back in action  at Listowel

Davy Russell hopes to back in action in time for the start of the Listowel Harvest Festival on Sunday.

The Youghal jockey has been sidelined since the end of July when a back issue forced him to give up the ride on Galway Hurdle favourite Felix Desjy at Ballybrit.

However, he was back riding out at Gordon Elliott's Co Meath base today and, presuming all goes well this week, he should be back for Listowel.

"I'm really looking forward to Listowel, hopefully I'll make it there, I'm trying my best to get back there for it. Everything's going okay at the moment," he said.

However, he did add: "I'm just taking it every day as it is. I need to ride out and I need to be fit. I don't want to be coming back half ready."

There won't be any spectators at Listowel this year but it remains a festival close to Russell's heart.

"Ever since I was a young lad, Listowel was the start of the real National Hunt racing," he said. "Listowel is always a brilliant place, it has been very good to me over the years. They do a great job there, they always try their best to have perfect jumping ground."

Russell's first day back working out had an additional bonus as the first horse he got to ride was the unbeaten Envoi Allen.

Envoi Allen was steered to victory by Russell in all four of his starts as a novice hurdler last season, culminating in victory in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival.

Last week Elliott confirmed the six-year-old will tackle fences this season and Russell was impressed with what he saw today.

"Envoi Allen's in good old order, he's in great shape," Russell reported. "I don't usually ride him at home but Keith (Donoghue) isn't in this morning so I got the pleasure of sitting up on him. It's different when you ride them really good horses, they give you a different feel. It's a pleasure to be around them."