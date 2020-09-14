Toshizou hangs at Tipperary on to justify support

Tipperary’s card opened with the most valuable race on the programme, the Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Maiden, and Joseph O’Brien looks to have another exciting sort on his hands in the shape of Toshizou.

The heavily backed odds-on favourite was returning from a break after a most promising debut and he justified the support with a game win under Declan McDonogh.

However, runner-up Baseman, who is also held in high regard, also warrants mention. He broke well, was shuffled back to midfield and found trouble before switching wide late on and flying home to be denied by a short head. It was a terrific effort on debut and he and the winner should improve markedly for this run. Both are worth keeping on side.

Paddy Twomey is enjoying a great season and Haifa became the latest recruit to win on debut for the stable. Formerly with Michael Halford, she came with a strong late run down the outside to readily get the better of former stablemate Ediyva.

Austin Leahy’s horses are in terrific form and he added to his tally when Ask Delaney, who was called in from the reserves for the first division of the Junction Handicap, raced clear under Paddy Harnett to gain a first winning bracket.

Cracking Name continues to be a fantastic servant to trainer David Marnane, and she came late and fast to take the second division of the handicap under Irish Leger-winning rider Oisin Orr.

Andy Slattery made a slow start to the season, but his horses are finding form, and Khafaaq, ridden by the trainer’s son, Andy, finished best of all to take the Ballykisteen Handicap by a somewhat cosy half-length.

Having finished last in all four previous starts for John McConnell, it was little surprise Seanjohnsilver was 150-1 for the Tipperary Handicap, but that didn’t stop Gary Carroll’s mount readily getting the better of favourite Mi Esperanza.

There was better luck for favourite backers in the finale as Lugnaquilla overcame a wide draw to get off the mark for Donnacha O’Brien. She loved every yard of the mile-and-a-half trip and, despite greenness, got on top late to win comfortably.

In Sligo, the versatile Jerandme took the feature, the Sligo Institute of Technology Chase. Ultimately, Noel Meade’s runner was well on top, but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the odds-on shot.

Winning jockey Denis O’Regan reported that his mount wasn’t totally in love with the ground, but it wasn’t enough to prevent another win for the consistent sort.

Robert Tyner made the journey north worthwhile with Gold Sun, who took the Supper Club at Lola Montez Handicap Chase under Phillip Enright.

The Dawstown point to point winner had to work hard to get on top but did so late on to secure a first win inside the rails.

Zarkareva left behind the disappointment of her chasing debut with a facile success in the mares’ beginners’ chase.

Continuing the fine run of the Robbie Power, Henry De Bromhead and Robcour team, the four-year-old eased to the front before the turn for home and stretched right away to win by a proverbial mile.