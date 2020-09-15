Tipperary Tips: Galelola can play leading role in finale

The second visit of the week to Tipperary looks a difficult one for punters, but one of the most interesting runners on the card is Galelola, who runs in the finale, the Oola Handicap.

Sheila Lavery’s mare won three of her last four starts of 2019 but was off from August until making her return 12 months later. On that run, which is her only one to date this season, she finished eighth of 15 but ran far better than her placing might suggest.

She has been given a month to overcome those exertions and the stable is in decent form. With improvement expected for her comeback run, she can play a leading role this time.

Zoom Zoom Babe rates a danger. She has been in fine form this season, without winning, but was a little unlucky in running last time. She is stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time and if she gets the extra distance she will go close again.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden is a competitive-looking race, but Provocateuse showed more than enough on debut to suggest she would not have to wait long for her turn.

On that occasion, she finished a close second to Lady Princess and would have been even closer but for faltering slightly at the road. Jessica Harrington’s juveniles ran particularly well on Champions Weekend and, with normal improvement, this filly can continue that run.

Pin Your Hopes can get off the mark in the first division of the Meadowview Stables Maiden. Andy Oliver’s gelding has been placed in his last four outings and the most recent, in which he finished a close second to Daylight Come, was as good as any. He remains open to a little improvement and can use today’s opportunity to make the breakthrough.

TIPPERARY

Tommy Lyons

1:05 Provocateuse (nb)

1:35 Creative Mojo

2:05 Pin Your Hopes

2:35 Koola Buala

3:05 Angel’s Trumpet

3:35 Overheer

4:05 Nam

4:35 Galeola (nap)

Next Best

1:05 Notoriously Risky

1:35 Kaluz

2:05 Longbourn

2:35 Vultan

3:05 Rockview Empress

3:35 Newgirlintown

4:05 Ben Alexander

4:35 Zoom Zoom Babe