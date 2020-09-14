Tipperary Tips: Lugnaquilla can make it third time lucky

Lugnaquilla can get off the mark at the third time of asking when she contests the Racing Again October 3 & 4 Maiden, the final race on this afternoon’s card in Tipperary.

Donnacha O’Brien’s filly, taken out of a Galway maiden last week due to heavy ground, sets the standard in today’s race. She finished an eye-catching fourth behind subsequent Epsom Oaks runner-up Ennistymon on her debut, in June, and off a break she ran a sound race to finish runner-up to Shamiyna in mid-August.

She is entitled to take a significant step forward from that run and prove too good for these rivals. Newcomer Palm Beach may be the most interesting of the opposition as he is a full brother to Southern France. That one’s stablemate, Silver Fox, should also go well, as will Ciel D’Afrique.

The draw in the Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Maiden hasn’t been kind to Toshizou but there was distinct promise in his debut effort, and he can overcome the draw to win at the second time of asking.

Not without his supporters in what was a hot maiden, he stayed on strongly in the closing stages to finish a close third behind Masen. The form has received numerous boosts, not least by runner-up Charterhouse, who finished close up in a Group 3 next time before winning his maiden.

Fourth-placed Van Gogh finished even closer in that Group 3 next time, while sixth-placed Blue For You won a Galway Maiden. Clearly, it was an above average race and Toshizou can give it further substance by winning here.

There are numerous potentially smart sorts in the race, including Swift Flight, who held lofty entries and is held in high regard by Ken Condon. Aidan O’Brien introduces a full brother to Delphi, and Dermot Weld starts Baseman off here. It looks a red-hot race to kick start the action.

Kudos to connections of Heaven Help Us for finding such a fantastic opportunity for her to get off the mark over fences on her chasing debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase which opens the National Hunt card at Sligo.

Second in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown, Paul Hennessy’s six-year-old’s most recent run was in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and, while beaten a long way into seventh place, she ran really well for a long way. That puts her head and shoulders above today’s rivals and with a good round of jumping she should come home alone.

Similarly, Jerandme has been found a perfect opportunity to continue his education over fences with a win. Touched off on the Flat in June, he made a winning start over fences at Kilbeggan in July, and successfully reverted to hurdling with a win earlier this month at Down Royal. Clearly versatile and in great heart, he can account for Aasleagh Dawn, despite having to concede 18lbs to that rival.