Double delight for Dermot Weld on Irish Champions Weekend

Irish Champions Weekend reiterated that the new kids are on the block, but also that the old maestros have not yet been put out to pasture.

Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien might be the future — and what glorious ones they promise to be — but Dermot Weld, one of those stars of a golden era who paved the way for the younger brigade to have success in Irish racing, topped the bill at the Curragh, winning the Comer Group International Irish St Leger for the ninth time, this time with Search For A Song, who retained the crown she won in 2019.

And to make a great day even better, Weld enjoyed an across-the-seas Group 1 double as Tarnawa ran away with the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp. It was the first time since 1994, when Vinnie Roe won the second of his four and fourth of Weld’s nine Irish Legers and Definite Article won the National Stakes, that Weld last completed a Group 1 double.

Oisin Orr, who was seeking a first top-level success, was entrusted with the ride aboard Search For A Song, and he rewarded connections’ confidence in style. The 23-year-old from Donegal rode the four-year-old with great patience.

Last year’s Irish Derby winner, Sovereign, set out to make all but he was quite keen all the way. Fujaira Prince threw down a strong challenge early in the straight, followed by Twilight Payment, but Orr, wearing the famous Moyglare Stud colours, bided his time, brought his filly with a challenge along the outside and she responded well to forge clear in the closing stages. Fujaira Prince kept on well to take second place, with Twilight Payment in third.

“It’s been a special day winning my ninth St Leger,” said Weld. “I had one horse, Vinnie Roe, win it four times back-to-back, Vintage Crop twice, and now this mare has won it twice. I’ve trained her for this day for a long time.

“I also wanted to get that Group 1 over a mile-and-a-quarter (Tattersalls Gold Cup) into her in case people thought she was only a staying mare. You saw what the filly that beat in her the Group 1, Magical, did, so I was quietly confident she would win today.

“It was lovely for the Donegal man Oisin Orr. He was only 23 the other day. I thought he switched her off beautifully and I was confident turning for home that he would win.

“He gets horses to relax very well. To be fair to Chris Hayes, he rode her brilliantly here last year and rode a beautiful race on Amma Grace for me earlier on. They all have their own talents.

“I don’t really have a number one but Oisin is riding most of them. I think he has wonderful hands and think he rides a very relaxed race, and he fills horses with confidence.

“You might be worried watching him as very often he hasn’t moved on horses. I love horses getting into a rhythm, gradual progress and ride them to come home, and that’s what he does very, very well.”

Summing up a great day, Weld added: “When you win the Vermeille and the Irish Leger on the same day with two fillies and you’re training 100 horses, which is no number of horses in Ireland nowadays, yes, you get a very big kick.”