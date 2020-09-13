Johnny Murtagh: 'I’m sick of everybody saying you had a great career as a jockey; that’s in the past'

Passionately and ceaselessly ambitious about being as successful a trainer as he was a jockey, Johnny Murtagh took another step forward in his nascent training career when Champers Elysees gave him a first Group 1 success by winning the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

Even if there had been a capacity crowd at Leopardstown, Murtagh’s cheers would have been heard above the masses. The heart-on-his-sleeve trainer unashamedly filled the empty grandstand with noise as Colin Keane rode the progressive filly to a fourth win of the season.

She had considerable ground to make up in the straight to maintain her winning run, but once switched out and having daylight in front she picked up stylishly to run down Peaceful inside the final furlong.

“It feels great,” said Murtagh. “I’m sick of everybody saying you had a great career as a jockey: That’s in the past, it’s the now I’m worried about.

“It’s been a brilliant year, but to win a Group 1 on Champions Weekend means everything. That’s what we get up in the morning for. We believe we have the team to compete in the Group 1s, we want to be on this stage.

“This filly was always a good filly, and I did think she’d make up into a stakes filly, but the amount she has improved is unbelievable. She has improved a lot physically and is now starting to know she’s good. Handicap, listed, Group 3 and now she’s a Group 1 winner. When those fillies start improving, there’s no end.”

The Jessica Harrington-trained Cadillac, so deeply impressive on debut but runner-up in a Group 2 on his second outing, bounced back to winning ways with a facile success in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes.

Out of trouble with a wide run throughout, he eased forward as the race entered its final stage and once Shane Foley got serious, he quickened away to win by a wide margin.

“I was disappointed he got beat the last day but he got bogged down on the heavy ground at the Curragh,” said Foley.

“He probably didn’t learn a whole lot from here the first day, but he was good today. He’s a gorgeous little horse. He doesn’t excite you at home, but he comes alive at the races.”

There was a Monday start to the weekend as Aidan O’Brien’s filly of that name belied her maiden status to win the listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes.

From a good draw, Seamie Heffernan made all the running and his willing mount, who is the first foal out of Group 1 winner Ballydoyle, kept going all the way to hold off recent Group 2 runner-up No Speak Alexander. Third placed A Taad Moody enhanced her reputation with a fine effort, while Dermot Weld’s newcomer, Vario, ran a huge race on debut.

Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning, who have been enjoying plenty of success since the return to action, took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Petingo Handicap.

Manning sent his mount to the front inside the two marker and the 18-1 chance dug deep to deny Aidan O’Brien an opening race double.

The tightest finish of the day came in the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile in which victory went to British raider Safe Voyage, trained by John Quinn.

Completing a double for Colin Keane, he led early in the straight, was headed by Sinawann close home, but battled back to prevail by the narrowest of margins, the pair a long way clear of the remainder.

Ken Condon’s fine season got another boost when Could Be King defied top weight in the Irish Stallion Fars EBF Sovereign Path Handicap.

Billy Lee brought Richard Barnes’ four-year-old with a strong late run to win a shade cosily.

On the basis of this effort, Condon’s pre- and post-race assertions that this could be a stakes horses are hard to deny.