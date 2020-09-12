Irish Champions weekend: Group 1s top the bill in festival of racing

A racing feast lies in store this weekend with no less than nine Group 1s to be contested across Ireland, England, and France.

Six of those top-level races will take place in Ireland where a galaxy of equine stars will light up Irish Champions weekend.

Some epic battles await, not least this fantastic five.

Peaceful v Fancy Blue, Leopardstown, today 3.10pm

The Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes, the first Group 1 of Irish Champions weekend, pits a father against a son as the Aidan Brien-trained Peaceful renews her rivalry with the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Fancy Blue.

When the fillies clashed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in June, Peaceful came out on top but Fancy Blue got her revenge and gave her rookie trainer a first Classic success when beating her Curragh tormenter into third in the Prix de Diane a month later.

Peaceful hasn’t seen action since but Fancy Blue has, the daughter of Deep Impact fending off One Voice by a neck to win the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She’ll have to dig deep again to complete a Group 1 hat-trick but the suspicion is she’ll again just do enough to prevail.

Verdict: Fancy Blue

Ghaiyyath v Team Ballydoyle, Leopardstown, today 4.10pm

On a weekend dripping with quality, the pièce de résistance is the Irish Champion Stakes, a race that revolves around Ghaiyyath, the best horse in the world on official ratings. The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old completed a stunning Group 1 treble for the season when landing the Juddmonte Stakes last month and the combination of 10 furlongs and Leopardstown should really suit this frontrunner’s relentless galloping style.

The admirable Magical was no match for Ghaiyyath at York but she plugged on gamely to finish an honourable second. She won this race last season but the fact Ryan Moore has opted to ride stablemate Japan instead of the six-time Group 1 winner suggests Team Ballydoyle harbour doubts about whether she can turn the tables on the Godolphin superstar.

Japan won last year’s Juddmonte International but has disappointed this season, most recently when thrashed by Enable in the King George in July.

Moore clearly still believes but on the evidence of this season Japan will need to find stacks of improvement to lay a glove on Ghaiyyath.

Verdict: Ghaiyyath

Santiago v Pyledriver, Doncaster, today 3.35pm

Away from Leopardstown, the Pertemps St Leger at Doncaster looks an absolute belter. It would be wrong to bill a contest with real depth a two-horse race but Santiago and Pyledriver are undoubtedly the most likely winners of the final Classic of the British season.

Much of the intrigue is driven by their very different profiles: Irish Derby hero Santiago is an impeccably-bred colt trained by genius in Aidan O’Brien and already has a Classic success on his CV and is proven over this extreme trip.

In stark contrast, Pyledriver was unsold for £10,000 as a foal, is trained by a man with a relatively low profile in William Muir, flopped in the Derby, and is a suspect stayer on pedigree.

However, he was mightily impressive when winning the Great Voltigeur at York last time out and looks to have a turn of foot that could really trouble Santiago.

If he stays, he’ll win but stamina tends to trump class in the St Leger and Santiago, a Queen’s Vase winner at Royal Ascot over this 14-furlong-trip, won’t be found wanting in that department.

Verdict: Santiago

Lucky Vega v Battleground v Master Of The Seas, Curragh, tomorrow 4.10pm

The Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, the third of four Group 1s up for grabs at the Curragh tomorrow, pits Ballydoyle against Godolphin again as the imposing Battleground bids to build on victories at Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

He was mightily impressive on both occasions but this promises to be his biggest test yet as British raider Master Of The Seas looks a juvenile of serious potential and Charlie Appleby is hoping to saddle the winner of this race for a third successive year having struck with a Pinatubo last year and Quorto in 2018.

Further intrigue is added by the presence of Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega, a colt who has already struck at the highest level when winning the Phoenix Stakes in brilliant style last month.

It’s a cracking renewal but, as things stand, Battleground looks more physically advanced than his main market rivals and his giant stride can carry him to victory.

Verdict: Battleground

The O’Brien family v Fujaira Prince, Curragh, tomorrow 4.40pm

The Comer Group International Irish St Leger brings the weekend’s Group 1 spectacular to a conclusion and Aidan O’Brien will have get the better of son Joseph to win this race for a sixth time.

O’Brien Snr primarily relies on Sovereign, a shock winner of last year’s Irish Derby who was last seen finishing second to Enable in the King George.

Before that, Sovereign had to settle for third behind Twilight Payment over course and distance in June. Joseph O’Brien’s horse again lies in wait tomorrow and Sovereign may struggle to turn the tables on the consistent seven-year-old.

However, both may have to settle for minor honours as lightly-raced British raider Fujaira Prince has been a revelation for Roger Varian this season, defying a 362-day break to win the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot in dominant fashion before again justifying strong market confidence to win the Ebor at York last month.

This assignment obviously requires more but the six-year-old can rise to the challenge.

Verdict: Fujaira Prince