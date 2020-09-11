Shane Crosse to sit out Doncaster trip after testing positive for coronavirus

Tipperary jockey Shane Crosse has tested positive for coronavirus.

An apprentice rider for Joseph O'Brien, Crosse had not displayed any symptoms of the virus but was tested as standard procedure ahead of a planned trip to ride at Doncaster.

He has now entered a 14-day isolation period and will forego his rides at Limerick today and in tomorrow’s Group 1 Pertemps St Leger at Doncaster.

O'Brien's horses are free to race but will be handled by staff from other yards as a precaution while contact tracing and testing takes place.

“Shane was completely asymptomatic and was very surprised to learn of the test result,” said Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

He was not unwell and hadn’t engaged in any high-risk behaviour.

“He is now in isolation for 14 days and has worked with us on identifying his close contacts.

“We have been in communication with Public Health today, notified them of the test, and they are happy with the steps we have taken. It means that those who have shared a car with him, and those who live with Shane, have been informed they must also self-isolate for 14 days.

“As directed by Public Health, contact tracing commenced on Friday morning and testing will be carried out today of all close contacts of the index case.

“Shane is employed by trainer Joseph O’Brien and we have been working with Joseph this morning to provide contact tracing and testing of Shane’s close contacts. Joseph’s horses will run today as planned, but as a precaution these horses will be taken care of by staff from other yards.

“Public Health are satisfied with our protocols and the measures we have taken, and for racing to continue under strict protocols behind closed doors.”

Crosse had enjoyed two winners from his last four rides before receiving news of the positive test, guiding Magnanimous and Son Of Hypnos to respective victories at Cork and Galway this week.