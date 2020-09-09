Cork and Punchestown Tips: Fame And Acclaim can claim four-timer

Fame And Acclaim, a workmanlike winner in Punchestown last week, might be capable of completing a four-timer in the listed Tetrarch Stakes in Cork.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Acclamation gelding has progressed well over the summer and, last Thursday, had to dig deep to see off Eldama in a slowly-run seven-furlong conditions event in Punchestown.

Prior to that win, Fame And Acclaim won a handicap over today’s course and distance, off 87, before following-up in a Curragh handicap, off a 7lb. higher mark.

Declan McDonogh’s mount faces his stiffest test today but, still open to improvement and likely to be suited by a strong pace up Cork’s straight seven-furlong track, he should be tough to beat.

His stable-companion A New Dawn, rated 2lb. superior, is an obvious threat, if producing her best – she was beaten little more than three lengths when seventh to So Wonderful in a listed event in Killarney last time.

Others to note include Real Force and Aztec Parade, winner and runner-up in a conditions event in Tipperary and Jim Bolger’s 97-rated maiden Agitare, a good fourth to Laughifuwant in the recent ‘Cambridgeshire’ at the Curragh.

Jessica Harrington might land two of the two-year-old maidens on the card, with Loch Lein making most appeal in the six-furlong event.

Third to Snowfall on debut, this filly bumped into the useful St.Mark’s Basilica at the Curragh last time, with subsequent winner Dune Of Mantua a close third. And a reproduction of that effort might suffice here.

The other Harrington juvenile worth noting is Ace Aussie in the competitive-looking, seven-furlong contest.

This son of Australia shaped like a certain future winner when second to Hudson River on his debut at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend. And, back after a break, he might prove to strong for the consistent Colour Sergeant and Exuma, pipped by Snowy Owl in Killarney.

There is also National Hunt action in Punchestown, where Jack Kennedy will make a welcome return to action, seven months after breaking his right leg in a fall from Dallas Des Pictons in Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Kennedy has two booked rides and will have prospects of making a successful return on Get Rich Die Plyin, second in an Ayr bumper last January, in the Enter Now For Goffs December Maiden Hurdle.

The Noel Meade-trained, 119-rated Red Gerry, third to Premium Package at Down Royal last time, sets the standard in the opening Westgrove Hotel Maiden Hurdle.

And, despite a disappointing defeat at 4/9 in Bellewstown recently (third to Telmesomethinggirl), the Willie Mullins-trained Bon Retour might prove too strong for stable-companion Getaway Grogeous and Fort Worth Texas in the Irish Daily Mirror Mares Novice Hurdle.

Paul Townend’s mount had made a successful Irish debut in a handicap hurdle at the Galway festival, off a mark of 121, and might bounce back here.

SELECTIONS

CORK

John Ryan

4.00.Umneyaat

4.30.Indian Lilac

5.00.Loch Lein (Nap)

5.30.Ace Aussie

6.00.Magnanimous

6.30.Fame And Acclaim (n.b.)

7.00.Tio Esteban

7.30.Agent Zero

Next Best

4.00.High Heels

4.30.Sindhia

5.00.Jeroboam

5.30.Exuma

6.00.Vocito

6.30.Real Force

7.00.Silk Cravat

7.30.Divine Celt

PUNCHESTOWN

John Ryan

1.15.Red Gerry

1.45.Bon Retour

2.15.Elegant Lass

2.45.Arthur’s Baby

3.20.Get Rich Die Plyin

3.50.William Of Wykeham

4.20.Fame And Joy

4.50.Ballymoney

Next Best

1.15.Kendancer

1.45.Getaway Gorgeous

2.15.So Near So Farhh

2.45.Dawson’s Cottage

3.20.Hardwired

3.50.Treacysenniscorthy

4.20.Glan

4.50.Ardla