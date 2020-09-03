Johnny Murtagh reaps rewards of condensed flat season calendar  

In-form trainer Johnny Murtagh has called on racing’s programmers to heed the evidence of the actions forced upon them by Covid-19 and condense the flat calendar to ensure non-stop action.

Murtagh is in the midst of the best run as a conditioner since hanging up the boots on a glorious riding career. That his Curragh yard has flourished in the current environment may influence his thinking but the Meath native argues that a constant flowing season is always preferable to a staggered one.

“Rather than a stop-start season, when it did come back (from Lockdown), it was very condensed with every day and I felt it better,” said Murtagh.

“Rather than having one meeting in Roscommon on a Monday, Dundalk on a Friday, Naas on a Saturday, no racing the following week.

“It was up and running, consistent. It’s something maybe we should look at.

“The flat season doesn’t start (properly) in Ireland ‘til after Punchestown. So those first six weeks are long, they’re drawn out, the ground is crap for flat horses. Maybe you can knock them back running on heavy ground early in the season, whereas if it was better ground, up and running, with more racing every day – it suited us.

“It (Covid-19) was a terrible thing to happen, and a disaster for every business and every person out there. But there’s a lot of positives to be taken (for racing). Condense the season (is the big lesson).

“You can do anything you want. Sometimes you say, ‘We need to this’, (and you’re told), ‘Oh we can’t do that, it’s been like that for years.’ When Lockdown came in, you were able to do anything to make it work and everybody was together to do anything to make it work. We have to be more proactive.”

New Emerald Bay brought up the 35th winner of Murtagh’s staggering season, when becoming the first flat victor at Punchestown for 18 years this week.

“We’d a lot of horses came into this year on the right marks” explains Murtagh. “We didn’t have a great year last year, the two-year-olds were big and backwards. I thought we’d win more races with them but they did well over the winter and we’d a very good spring.

“I think we managed the horses well in lockdown. We never stopped. I gave half the staff one week off and the other half the next week off.

“We kept the horses ticking over. We gave them a weekend off here and a weekend off there. It was good for them and they freshened up.”

The 50-year-old has been slowly building the quality of his string and is excited to be sending the likes of Know It All and Champers Elysees (Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes) and Mirann (Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Petingo’ Handicap) to Longines Irish Champions Weekend with competitive chances.

“I love the whole concept of it. I used to be coming home from the Hong Kong International or Japan Cup. I used to be meeting (Horse Racing Ireland CEO) Brian Kavanagh and saying, ‘We should have one of these weekends in Ireland. We are the best in the world.’ When it came along, I wasn’t riding and the first couple of years going to it, it’s fair depressing, and the only reason you’re going is someone has invited you to lunch.

“I remember having a table once and loads of my friends were there. They wouldn’t be big into racing and I was trying to explain to them, ‘This is the All-Ireland final, the FA Cup, this is like Formula 1 for us’, and then thinking to myself, ‘I’m sitting here having lunch, not involved in any way.’ It was depressing.

“I said to (my wife) Orla two years ago, ‘We need to be having runners at these meetings. It’s the biggest two days in Irish racing, the best races, the best horses run here, all the great trainers are here, great jockeys are all riding them and we need to be part of it.’

“In the last six weeks we’ve had our eye on Champions Weekend to try to build a team that hopefully get there in one piece. We entered nine or 10 horses and we’re really looking forward to it.”

He knows how hard it is going to be however.

“Everybody’s best horses are rocking up here. Everybody wants to win. Bolger Weld, O’Brien, O’Brien. Then you have Ger Lyons, Ken Condon, Jessie Harrington, Willie McCreery.

“I know how hard it is to rock up against them. I know how hard it is to bring horses that are after improving 20 pounds, to go there and think that they’re gonna have to improve another 10. Can they? I don’t know. I’m hopeful they can.

“Ireland, as a jockey, was one of the hardest places to ride, ‘cos the jockeys were brilliant. As a trainer now again, you just see the standard, and the standard of the horses we have. It’s unbelievable.

“You could bring any of those top 12 trainers in Ireland, put them anywhere in the world, give them 100 horses, they would make a go of it.” His best chance of a winner?

“I’d love to say Know It All, but Mirann.”