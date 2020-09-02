Gowran Park Tips: Duke can lord it in opener

Gowran Park hosts this afternoon’s Flat action and Duke Of Mantua can take the opener, the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Maiden, for Aidan O’Brien.

On debut, in a Curragh maiden won by stablemate St Mark’s Basilica, he finished a close third despite conceding experience to the winner and to runner-up Loch Lein. In another stride he would have been second and yet he was green and consequently wasn’t given the hardest of races.

He won’t have to improve much to be a leading player and, with natural improvement, should use the opportunity to get off the mark. Sword Zorro can run him closest. Last time out, the latter finished a length second to Wembley, and a reproduction of that form would ensure another placed effort, though a little more is needed if he is to win.

The Group 3 Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge, rerouted from last week’s lost meeting at Tipperary, is the feature on the card and Champers Elysees can take this step up in class in her stride.

Johnny Murtagh’s filly was a useful two-year-old who made a winning return in a Curragh handicap, but she took her form to a new level altogether when winning the listed Corrib Stakes at the Galway Races by seven lengths. This race has been her target ever since that win and, with much in her favour again, she should prove too good for her rivals.

Soul Search can continue her run of near misses by taking the runner-up spot once more. In her two-year-old campaign she ran against some of the best fillies of her age group and was entitled to start off in the Irish 1000 Guineas. She made no impact but didn’t run too badly, and duly earned her breakthrough next time.

She has thus far failed to add to that victory but has been keeping good company. She has solid form and looks sure to be in the frame, while Pearls Galore is worth a try at this level following two impressive displays at a lower level this season.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

12:30 Duke Of Mantua (nap)

1:00 Grey Streak

1:35 Champers Elysees

2:05 Capel At Dawn

2:35 Blankiedoodie

3:05 Knight Of Malta

3:35 Zoom Zoom Babe (nb)

4:05 Nibblers Charm

Next Best

12:30 Sword Zorro

1:00 Kodiac Prince

1:35 Soul Search

2:05 Highly Approved

2:35 Airgead

3:05 Roundel

3:35 Spruce Meadows

4:05 Rasiym