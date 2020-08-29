Navan and Wexford tips: April Showers can make experience tell this time

A quiet weekend by recent standards, with two meetings this afternoon and a blank day tomorrow. The best of today’s fare is in Navan where April Showers can make her experience count in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

On debut she finished a promising fourth behind Snowfall in a Curragh maiden and found only Emaniya, who was behind her on debut, too good next time in a Cork maiden.

She is a full sister to Group 1 winners Ballydoyle and Misty For Me, and the latter excelled on testing ground, which April Showers will face today. Madonna and Port Sunlight are two interesting newcomers in today’s race, but April Showers experience will be a distinct advantage at this testing venue and she can get off the mark at the third time of asking.

Galileo Chrome can enhance his reputation with victory in the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes.

A winner on his seasonal debut, he was off for seven weeks before contesting a decent race at Leopardstown. Well backed to follow up, he coasted to a wide-margin success, again leaving the impression there would be much more to come. That was over ten furlongs, but today’s 13-furlong race should not be any trouble to the Irish Leger entry.

Make A Challenge is hard to oppose in the listed Abergwaun Stakes. Denis Hogan’s horse is giving weight to all his rivals, but he was as good as ever in victory last time and, in conditions that suit, should have little trouble following up.

El Tren can take the finale, the Flower Hill Handicap, for Aidan Howard and Nathan Crosse. The nine-year-old made his seasonal debut just 11 days ago at Roscommon and ran a fine race to finish third behind Milford Sound. He should shape a little better for that run and, in this modest contest, can get back to winning ways.

There is a seven-race National Hunt card in Wexford and Rudy Catrail can follow up his recent win over hurdles at Tipperary by taking the Boylesports This Is Betting Handicap Chase. He has won just one of his 10 outings to date over fences, but his recent run over hurdles showed him to be in great form and he can pop out and make all the running once more.

Paloma Blue has not developed into the Grade 1 performer his early form suggested he might, but he has a great chance to notch a fourth track success when he contests the Money Back On The Boylesports App Chase.

Fourth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle of 2018, he looked a great prospect for chasing but has won just one of his eight outings to date over the larger obstacles. There have been some decent efforts in defeat, and he is lightly enough raced to yet step up further, and this is an unmistakable opportunity to get his head in front.

Thosedaysaregone is a potential danger. A useful hurdler, he made a winning chase debut at Limerick in March and is potentially better over fences than timber. He lacks experience relative to his rivals but should not be underestimated.

NAVAN

SELECTIONS

1:45 Song Of Peace

2:15 Na Blianta Beo

2:50 Make A Challenge

3:25 April Showers (Nap)

4:00 Moon Fever

4:35 David Garrick

5:05 Galileo Chrome (NB)

5:35 El Tren

NEXT BEST

1:45 I Am Magnetic

2:15 Soul Seeker

2:50 Nordic Passage

3:25 Madonna

4:00 Kipling

4:35 Silvertown

5:05 Gold Maze

5:35 Final Endeavour

WEXFORD

SELECTIONS

2:00 Lady Rocco

2:30 Eversosaucy

3:05 The Hunter Hoe

3:40 Paloma Blue

4:15 The White Volcano

4:50 Rudy Catrail

5:20 Port Rashid

NEXT BEST

2:00 Ballela Storm

2:30 Westcoast Tiger

3:05 Sweet Sting

3:40 Thosedaysaregone

4:15 Chead Solas

4:50 Robin Deuz Pois

5:20 That’s Mypresenting