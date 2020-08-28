Curragh report: A day to savour for the Keane and O’Brien family 

It was a day for fathers and sons at the Curragh, with Ger and Colin Keane teaming up to take the Irish Cambridgeshire, and Aidan and Joseph O’Brien taking three of the other seven races between them.

The Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire was typically competitive but the Keanes combined to take it with Laughifuwant.

Having just his second outing of the season, the five-year-old quickened impressively from well off the pace to get there in plenty of time to deny Sheila Lavery’s pair, the game Quizical and Breaking Story.

Aidan O’Brien’s first winner came courtesy of Brazil, who, rather surprisingly, touched 50 in running before taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Colour Sergeant held every chance when going marginally ahead a furlong out but the winner, who made most of the running, proved the more resolute and edged back ahead to win by a neck.

Winning jockey Wayne Lordan doubled up on Divinely in the Group 3 Kilcarn Stud Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Fillies Stakes.

The Ballydoyle filly was dropped out early and let the race unfold in front of her before being brought with a well-timed late effort to gain the day with half a length to spare.

Emaniya stumbled badly on exiting stalls and was lucky to stand up.

Her effort is best forgiven and forgotten.

After his father’s two wins, Joseph O’Brien hit the headlines with Thundering Nights’ victory in the Group 3 Snow Fairy Fillies’ Stakes.

The Night Of Thunder filly ran the rapidly progressive Sonnyboyliston to a short head on her return, went a place better at Leopardstown next time, and was entitled to take her chance in Group company. The competition was stiff, but Shane Crosse’s mount justified strong support with a length-and-a-half win over Albigna.

The runner-up will be better for the run and should have a profitable end-of-season campaign, but the winner is moving through the grades very nicely and worthy of another step up in class.

There was a huge upset in the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes as maiden New Treasure, ridden by Kevin Manning for Jim Bolger, proved too good for Teresa Mendoza, with another maiden, Coulthard, in third.

The winner was well beaten in seventh on his only previous outing and it was difficult to find the reason to back him in stakes company, but the 66-1 chance moved up well to challenge Teresa Mendoza and then quickened up again to win by half a length.

Johnny Feane saddled his third winner of the month when Tresorier took the Walls to Workstations Handicap under Gavin Ryan, for whom it was the first leg of a near 42-1 double.

In good form but without a previous win for connections, he moved well to lead this time and, while only just in front of Beckwith Place at the line, looked the most likely winner from a long way out.

With the stable in such good form, a follow-up would be no surprise.

Ryan quickly doubled up when taking the Paddy Power I’d Love A Pint But I’m Not Getting Married Nursery on Star Image.

Tom Mullins’ filly didn’t quite make the cut in maidens but her first foray into handicap company yielded dividends as she dug deep to see off the persistent challenge of market leader Omakase.

Romiro, having his first run for Ian O’Connor, took the TRM Nutrition Supporting Stable Staff Apprentice Handicap under Scott McCullagh.

Coming off the back of a couple of good runs for John Murphy, he travelled strongly once more, moved to the front inside the furlong marker and stayed on well to beat Drumquina by a length.

He has the scope for further improvement and should have no trouble winning again.