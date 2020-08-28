2020 BoyleSports Irish Grand National declared a non runner

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National will not go ahead in 2020.

The 2019/2020 National Hunt season came to an early close when racing was suspended on March 24 due to Covid-19, precipitating the cancellation of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

Horse Racing Ireland chiefs had remained confident that the race could be run this autumn as part of a revamped programmed however officials this afternoon confirmed that the plug has been pulled on the blue riband event.

HRI bosses felt that with unlimited attendances at race meetings unlikely in the current Covid-19 context, and the desire to give trainers as much certainty as possible in relation to the preparation of their horses, the decision has been taken to cancel this year’s running.

The cancellation will see prizemoney lifts to two of the winter’s big staying handicap chases, the Ladbrokes Troytown at Navan on November 8 and the Bar One Porterstown Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on November 29.

Jason Morris, Director of Racing at HRI, explained: “The decision not to run the BoyleSports Irish Grand National was made to give owners and trainers as much notice as possible, and allows connections firm up their plans for the winter with some certainty. We feel it is appropriate to increase our support to two complementary staying handicap chases in November, and so the Ladbrokes Troytown Chase at Navan on November 8 and the Bar One Portertown Handicap Chase at Faiyhouse the week after, will both become races worth €125,000.”