Curragh and Down Royal tips: Teresa Mendoza can thwart the boys again

Ken Condon’s exciting filly Teresa Mendoza takes on the boys again in the Group 3 Helder Family Stables Round Tower Stakes on this afternoon’s card in the Curragh and the decision can be vindicated.

She looked a potential star when winning a maiden at the Curragh, and the form has been boosted numerous times, mostly by runner-up Monaasib, who won his maiden next time, followed up in a conditions race, and was just touched off by one of today’s runners, Chief Little Hawk, in the Ballyhane Stakes.

The runner-up is now rated 99 and Teresa Mendoza was considerably superior in the maiden. This is a nice next step forward in her progress without being particularly demanding and she can take this en route to better things.

The second race, the Group 3 Kilcarn Stud Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes, is a cracking contest, and Nicest can give rookie trainer Donnacha O’Brien another stakes success.

The daughter of the quirky but talented mare Chicquita picked up stylishly to make a winning debut at Leopardstown and is sure to be much better for that outing.

The ground is an unknown, but her ability is not in doubt and she is marginally preferred to Emaniya, who impressed in victory last time and is also sure to improve.

Albigna has not run since finishing sixth to Peaceful in the Irish 1000 Guineas but she can get back to winning ways in the Group 3 Snow Fairy Fillies’ Stakes. While Jessica Harrington’s runner is likely to step up for this run, she will love the ground, should appreciate the step up in trip, and can stamp her class on this race.

Stablemate Njord has been in superb form since joining the Harrington team and he can take the Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire.

The opening race is fascinating, but difficult for punters. Brazil looked promising on debut but less so last time, while Colour Sergeant has run to a reasonable level of form and has plenty of experience but could be limited.

Cooper’s Hawk ran desperately on debut, but the market clearly indicated much more was expected and he has been given plenty of time to get over it. The market speaking in his favour this time would be significant.

Star Image hasn’t yet lived up to expectation but she tries handicap company for the first time, in the Paddy Power Nursery, and it looks a good opportunity to get off the mark.

Although his Flat career did not build on early expectation, Longclaw looked good on his hurdling debut at Roscommon, where he beat subsequent Flat race winner Jeff Kidder, and he can follow up in the Ladbrokes 3-Y-O Hurdle which gets the National Hunt programme underway in Down Royal.

Charlie Bassett, who represents the same connections as Jeff Kidder, makes his debut over hurdles but is the most likely danger.

CURRAGH

SELECTIONS

2:05 Cooper’s Hawk

2:40 Nicest

3:10 Albigna

3:40 Njord

4:10 Teresa Mendoza (Nap)

4:40 Master Matt

5:10 Star Image (NB)

5:45 Scherzando

NEXT BEST

2:05 Flying Visit

2:40 Emaniya

3:10 Lovelier

3:40 Onlyhuman

4:10 Coill Avon

4:40 Sendmylovetoyou

5:10 Omakase

5:45 Puddle Of Luck

DOWN ROYAL

SELECTIONS

2:20 Longclaw

2:50 Bonarc

3:20 Mig Des Taillons

3:55 Flying Colum

4:25 Go Another One

4:55 Thatbeatsbanagher

5:25 Lady Heath

NEXT BEST

2:20 Charlie Bassett

2:50 Presenting Meghan

3:20 Fair Minded

3:55 Belfast Banter

4:25 Macgiloney

4:55 Minella Away

5:25 Sheer Liss