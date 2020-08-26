Bellewstown tips: Joseph O’Brien’s Kauri Cliffs looks hard to oppose

Bellewstown follows yesterday’s National Hunt card with an eight-race Flat programme this afternoon and Kauri Cliffs, who contests the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden, rates the best bet on the card.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse made his debut in Ballybrit, which is a difficult course for newcomers, and ran a huge race to finish third behind Lightning Jock, with one of today’s rivals, Zozimus, in fourth place.

It could be argued that only inexperience beat him that day and, with that run under his belt, he should have no trouble confirming the form with Zozimus, with whom he is 4lbs better off.

The draw is not ideal, but he looks a nice sort in the making and is difficult to oppose.

Grey Streak can get punters off to a flyer by taking the first race, the Awards And Gifts Maiden.

Ken Condon’s horse has had four runs to date and there was plenty of promise in each of them.

He started off over six and a half furlongs and dropped half a furlong for each outing but takes a big step up to almost a mile for today’s race.

That should be well within compass and, on ground that suits, he can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.

Shannon Valley can take the Tara Stud Nursery for Denis Hogan.

On her recent handicap debut, she finished third to Zoffany’s Delight and, while the winner won well, she was unlucky not to get a little closer. That was a promising effort, which suggested she could be effective off her mark of 73, and today’s race provides a good opportunity to prove that.

Martha’s Vineyard can continue the good run of John Murphy by taking the first division of the Clean My Office By www.outsourcesupport.ie Handicap.

The Born To Sea filly made her handicap debut at Killarney and was noted making significant late progress into second place behind Mere Catherine.

While she was never going to get to the winner, this was a nice step up on her maiden outings and she certainly has the scope to make further improvement.

With ground ideal, she should be a leading player.

BELLEWSTOWN

SELECTIONS

3:45 Grey Streak (NB)

4:15 Kauri Cliffs (Nap)

4:45 Grammata

5:15 Shannon Valley

5:45 It’s All A Joke

6:15 Great Bear

6:45 Martha’s Vineyard

7:15 Jeff Kidder

NEXT BEST

3:45 Crassus

4:15 Zozimus

4:45 Moon In Her Eye

5:15 All Things Bright

5:45 Polly Douglas

6:15 Bashiyr

6:45 Conor Hogan

7:15 Cool Colonnade