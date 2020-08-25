Watch: Virtual event sees Cork racehorse owners give fans unprecedented behind the scenes access

Cork racehorse owners are among those taking the public on a virtual tour to showcase what life in the stables is really like.

Organised by Horse Racing Ireland Ownership, the virtual tours are part of the ‘Race Behind the Scenes’ week.

Running from Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, 20 of Ireland’s most respected racehorse trainers and owners speak at different webinars, sharing unique behind the scenes insights about the horse racing world.

Among the highlights of the week sees Olympian and racehorse owner Derval O’Rourke join celebrated trainer Joseph O’Brien for a one-off discussion that compares the training routines of athletes to equines and RTÉ broadcaster Hugh Cahill introducing Ireland’s leading trainers, finding out what it is really like to train a champion racehorse.

Members of the public who register for free on racehorseownership.ie/rbs in advance of the events.

The itinerary for the week

Monday 14th September

6.00pm: Meet the Next Generation of Trainers - Host Sally Ann Grassick chats with the next generation of trainers, Jack Davison, Patrick Harty, Marshall Watson and Maxine O’Sullivan.

7.30pm: Racing to the Top - Hugh Cahill discusses business, life and racing with owners David Sharpe, Chris Jones and Shane Dowling

Tuesday 15th September

Meet the Trainer 1.00pm: Dave Keena shoots the breeze with trainers Ross O’Sullivan, Andy Oliver and Richard O’Brien looking at their different training techniques and the world of horse racing.

Meet the Trainer 6.00pm: Meet trainers Paddy Twomey, Tracey Collins and Terence O’Brien as they chat about their different training styles and behind the scenes of racing with Dave Kenna

The Real Story 7.30pm: Find out what it is really like to be a racehorse trainer as Hugh Cahill gets to the heart of the matter with Michael Halford, Andrew McNamara and Noel Meade

Wednesday 16th September

Getting the Edge 7.30pm - Join Hugh Cahill as he interviews Olympian Derval O’Rourke and trainer Joseph O’Brien about the different training regimes and techniques used to produce a champion athlete

Thursday 17th September

Sharing the Love 7.30pm: Sally Ann Grassick meets syndicate members Jack Cantillon and Tamso Doyle and chats about affordable racehorse ownership and sharing the thrill with your friends

Friday 18th September

Racing to the Top 7.30pm: Join Rishi Persad as he discusses business life and racing with Irelands leading International Owners