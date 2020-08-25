Cork and Bellewstown tips: Prairie can dance to victory

Prairie Dancer can get off the mark in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden at Cork today.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt made his debut at Mallow just nine days ago and caught the eye finishing fourth behind the experienced Street Kid.

Noted making late headway, he was not far behind runner-up Tar Heel, who subsequently finished third in the Silver Ballyhane Stakes, and finished upsides third-placed Wood Ranger, who was just a place behind Tar Heel in both races.

The form of the Cork maiden looks solid and, proven in conditions and with improvement expected, he will take a great deal of beating this time.

Huddle Up ran a fine race on debut, when seventh behind Monaasib in a Curragh maiden over six furlongs and, with natural improvement, will be in the frame.

Agent Zero is a 14-race maiden but has some decent form on testing ground and, on the back of a good run in Roscommon on his most recent start, should go close in the second race, the corkracecourse.ie Handicap.

He has not had too many opportunities in conditions which suit but today’s race looks ideal and he can land the spoils.

Fugacious rates an obvious danger.

Back To Brussels has a relatively straightforward task in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race.

Fozzy Stack’s filly built on the early promise when runner-up to Sonaiyla in a listed race at this course in July and showed it to be no fluke when a close fifth in a Group 3 on her most recent outing.

While the ground is likely to be softer than she has ever encountered, she won her maiden on yielding ground and has so much in hand of today’s rivals it should not be enough of an inconvenience to deny her another win.

In Bellewstown, Hand In My Pocket can make all the running in the www.belmontequineproducts.com Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old mare was an easy winner of a course bumper in July and ran a superb race on her hurdling debut in which she finished third behind Kaatskill Nap.

John McConnell’s runner looks to have an opportunity to dominate this time and, with plenty of scope for improvement, can fend off bumper winner Jimmy Jimmy.

BELLEWSTOWN

SELECTIONS

3:40 L’Un Deux Trois

4:10 Hand In My Pocket (NB)

4:40 Bon Retour

5:10 Kilganer Queen

5:40 Dollar Value

6:15 Mister Fogpatches

6:45 Sonny John

NEXT BEST

3:40 Arakan Quest

4:10 Jimmy Jimmy

4:40 Telmesomethinggirl

5:10 Magic Sea

5:40 Devil’s Glen

6:15 Lord Lariat

6:45 Reverse Polarity

CORK

SELECTIONS

1:15 Baton Rouge

1:45 Agent Zero

2:15 Prairie Dancer (Nap)

2:45 Back To Brussels

3:15 Boughtinthedark

3:50 Slieve Bearnagh

4:20 All The Mollies

NEXT BEST

1:15 Erzindjan

1:45 Fugacious

2:15 Huddle Up

2:45 Independent Missy

3:15 Tide Of Time

3:50 Pineapple Express

4:20 Newgirlintown