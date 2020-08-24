Ballinrobe tips: Negroni can continue Willie Mullins’ fine run

Modest fare this afternoon in Ballinrobe for a seven-race National Hunt card but Negroni should be able to continue the fine run of Willie Mullins by taking the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Bumper.

She made her debut in mid-June and found only Derrintour Bill too good.

The form of the race has taken a few knocks, but the selection looked a promising stayer in the making and if Patrick Mullins sets out to make the running, he should not see another rival.

Banogue’s Bonus was also runner-up on debut and is sure to improve but newcomer Monas Melody, whose half-sister Mona’s Star won a Flat maiden on heavy ground last week, is a more interesting rival.

Only five runners go to post for the Hollymount Nursing Home Handicap Hurdle, but it is arguably the most interesting race on the card.

Hammersmith is the only one of the quintet without a run this season, but James Nash’s horse ran Wolf Prince to a length and a quarter in a similar race in January and that form gives him strong claims in this company.

Santana Plessis has been frustrating to follow thus far over hurdles but should get his head in front in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle which gets the card underway at 1pm.

Gordon Elliott’s horse won a bumper but has finished runner-up in his last four outings over hurdles.

Amongst those defeats, he ran into Arthurian Fame and Whirling Dervish, and a repeat of those efforts should be good enough today.

The Broghie Man is officially rated higher than the selection but disappointed on his last outing over hurdles and must bounce back to top form to play a leading role here.

BALLINROBE

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Santana Plessis

1:30 Flindt

2:00 Romella

2:30 Hammersmith (NB)

3:00 Infinite Glory

3:30 Feagreen Native

4:00 Negroni (NAP)

Next best

1:00 The Broghie Man

1:30 Powersbomb

2:00 Dave And Bernie

2:30 Yafordadoe

3:00 No Memory

3:30 Mick Charlie

4:00 Mona’s Melody