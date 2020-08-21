York tips: Enbihaar can cope with step up in trip in the Lonsdale Cup

Battaash is the star attraction on day three of the Ebor Festival and the brilliant speedball is hard to oppose in his bid for back-to-back successes in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Having twice disappointed in the Group 1 five-furlong feature, the Dark Angel gelding made it third time lucky last year and the Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old looks better than ever this season.

He began his campaign by winning the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and then landed the King George Stakes at Goodwood for a fourth successive year – breaking his own track record in the process.

In Art Power and A’Ali, he faces two talented three-year-olds but if Battaash brings his A game, it will take something very special to lower his colours.

No Stradivarius in the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes but it’s still an intriguing race.

Nayef Road finished second to Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup on his last two starts, finishing just a length behind the brilliant stayer in their most recent clash when he had Irish Derby hero Santiago behind in third.

That’s strong form but he may have to settle for second again as the progressive Enbihaar, victorious in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time out, is a high-class mare who should have little trouble coping with this step up in trip.

The surprise absence of Richmond Stakes victor Supremacy from the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack has opened the door for Goodwood runner-up Yazaman to end a frustrating run of seconditis.

Successful on debut at Yarmouth in June, Yazaman has found one too good in three subsequent starts but, while there’s plenty of unexposed types in opposition today, this looks a good opportunity for the Kodiac colt to get back to winning ways.

Favourite backers can collect in the opening race, the Sky Bet Handicap, where Zabeel Champion should post a bold bid while Charlie Appleby’s Naval Crown can oblige in the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes.

Selections

1.45: Zabeel Champion (NB)

2.15: Enbihaar (Nap)

2.45: Yazaman

3.15: Battaash

3.45: Naval Crown