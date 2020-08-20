York tips: Love set to conquer all

Day two of the Ebor Festival is all about Love and, while she won’t be much of a price, Aidan O’Brien’s brilliant filly simply can’t be opposed in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

An impressive winner of 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on the first Saturday of June, the daughter of Galileo was utterly exceptional in the Oaks at Epsom last month, cruising to a nine-length victory in the style of a superstar.

Should she maintain that scintillating level of form until the first weekend of October, Love will be a massive player in the Arc and, with Enable taking an alternative route to Paris, there’s nothing in today’s line-up that should lay a glove on her.

The Sky Bet Lowther Stakes kicks off the action and Sacred, second to the Wesley Ward-trained Campanelle in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, can go one better this time.

William Haggas has kept Sacred fresh for this Group 2 assignment, a race the trainer has won twice in the last eight years and the step up to six furlongs should really suit the daughter of Exceed And Excel.

Haggas can also provide the answer in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes where Sea Of Faith should go close.

The Sea The Stars filly ended last season with a career-best effort to score Salisbury and the hope is she can pick up where she left off.

Devious Company looks the one to be on in the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes. Tom Dascombe’s charge justified favouritism when winning his first two career starts and has since twice finished second at Group 2, most recently when behind Battleground in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

All four of Devious Company’s races have been over seven furlongs but he doesn’t look short of pace so the drop to six furlongs shouldn’t inconvenience him.

The Clipper Logistics Handicap looks pretty tricky but Prompting is three from three this season and David O’Meara always aims to have his horses in peak form for his local meeting.

A big run can be anticipated.

Selections

1.45: Sacred (NB)

2.15: Devious Company (NAP)

2.45: Prompting

3.15: Love

3.45: Sea Of Faith