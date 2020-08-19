Sligo report: Mouse Morris and Phillip Enright combine for 22-1 double

Local trainer Mark McNiff lands a near 59-1 double
Sligo report: Mouse Morris and Phillip Enright combine for 22-1 double

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 19:05 PM
Tommy Lyons

On Sligo’s seven-race National Hunt card, Mouse Morris and Phillip Enright combined to record a near 22-1 double, while Kevin Brouder and Johnny Barry helped local trainer Mark McNiff to a near 59-1 double.

Friary Rock provided the first leg of the Morris-Enright brace when winning the RSS Document Storage Maiden Hurdle. Favourite Talk Of The Town looked to be on his way to victory when shaking off the challenge of Hesamanofhisword turning for home, but Enright produced the winner with a strong late run to win with a bit to spare.

Baily Thunder completed the double by winning the Foley’s Bar & Off Licence Handicap Hurdle. Heavily backed to make it 13th time lucky, he travelled well to the second-last and responded well to late pressure to forge past Fruits Of Glory in the closing stages.

McNiff’s first came courtesy of recent course winner Mr Moondance, who followed up with a game effort in the Callan Tansey Handicap Hurdle. Kevin Brouder sent the favourite on from the outset and built a significant advantage before giving his mount a breather. The challengers arrived but none could get by as Brouder had kept enough in the tank to get his mount home in front.

McNiff had to wait until the bumper to complete his double, which he did with the Johnny Barry-ridden Staging Post, who got up late to beat favourite Erica’s Joy.

Winner of the feature in Killarney, Willie Mullins was also on the mark in Sligo, taking the Kilcawley Construction Maiden Hurdle with odds-on favourite Shewearsitwell. 

An impressive winner of a bumper at Galway, she jumped well on her hurdling debut but Bonarc made a brave attempt to make all and the winner had to work to get by her rival before scooting clear from the back of the last to stamp her authority.

General Gold got off the mark at the 21st time of asking when taking the SF Engineering Handicap Hurdle for Victor Wilson and jockey Barry Browne. Brought to challenge along the inside before the turn for home, he ran on well to beat I Will Walk, who got up on the line to deny second place to long-time leader Boston Babe.

Shanroe Al C produced a game effort to take the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap for Danny Hand and trainer Karl Thornton. Favourite Walking On Glass went for a daring run up the inside after the last but there was no room and he had to settle for third place, with In Your Shadow grabbing second spot behind the half-length winner.

