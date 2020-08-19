Killarney and Leopardstown tips: Jon Snow can continue Willie Mullins’ fine form

Willie Mullins can continue his fine run of form by taking the first two races on this afternoon’s card in Killarney, which gets underway at 4:15pm.

He has the two leading contenders in the first race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle, and conditions should suit Jon Snow enough to concede 3lbs to his stablemate and fellow Galway festival winner Kaatskill Nap.

Jon Snow set out to make all at Ballybrit and, while he had a straightforward task, there was a lot to like about the way he jumped. He won with head in chest and gives the impression the step up to two miles and almost seven furlongs will be no problem.

He is just preferred to Kaatskill Nap, who did well to win at Galway given he hung left much of the way. He will be better suited to this track but if his stablemate sets out in front today, he may struggle to pick him up.

Buildmeupbuttercup ought to make her class count in the listed GMHD Mares’ Hurdle but her supporters will be acutely aware she is proving difficult to win with.

Her last win was a Galway Flat maiden in July 2019 and her only win to date over jumps was on her hurdling debut in last 2018.

There has been the usual degree of promise and near misses in subsequent starts and, undoubtedly, she is head and shoulders above today’s rivals.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the race will be the tactics Paul Townend employs to get her head in front for a long overdue success.

Estepona Sun is likely to be the shortest priced favourite of the day when he lines up for the Leopardstown Claiming Race and there seems little point in opposing the gelding, whose mark of 87 makes him a standout in this company.

He went up 6lbs for being beaten a head by Hamley at the weekend and a reproduction of that should see him come home alone.

Sister Rosetta sets the standard in the first race, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden, and may well get the job done, but Desert Lime is a fascinating runner.

It is difficult to get a solid line on barrier trial form, but Dermot Weld’s filly ran in one recently and there was a lot to like about the way she moved through that contest.

It is a different kettle of fish today, but she is worth taking a chance on if the price is right.

Lord Park can take the finale, the Racing Academy Apprentice Handicap, for Michael Halford and jockey Adam Farragher.

He ran a superb race in defeat on his handicap debut just two runs ago and lost little in defeat behind Simply True last time.

While he has gone up 10lbs for those two runs, he remains open to plenty of improvement and can get off the mark this time.

Layfayette rates the danger.

SELECTIONS

KILLARNEY

TOMMY LYONS

4:15 Jon Snow (NAP)

4:45 Buildmeupbuttercup

5:15 Shanning

5:45 Line Out

6:15 Gold Seal

6:45 Stormey

7:15 Purple Mountain

NEXT BEST

4:15 Kaatskill Nap

4:45 Penny Out

5:15 Golden Spear

5:45 Roi De Dubai

6:15 Sizing Solution

6:45 Rocky Court

7:15 Longacre Square

LEOPARDSTOWN

TOMMY LYONS

12:55 Desert Lime

1:30 Song Of Peace

2:05 Roca Roma

2:35 Aced It

3:05 Party Season

3:35 Estepona Sun

4:05 Lord Park (NB)

NEXT BEST

12:55 Sister Rosetta

1:30 Dazzling Spirit

2:05 Capel At Dawn

2:35 Ya Ya Baby

3:05 Finans Bay

3:35 Brilliant Question

4:05 Layfayette